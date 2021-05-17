CCU football home opener vs. The Citadel moved to Thursday, September 2nd

CONWAY, S.C. – The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will kick off the 2021 Coastal Carolina football season on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at home versus The Citadel. The game time will be announced at a later date.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, but has been moved up to a Thursday night kickoff on the “Surf Turf” in Brooks Stadium.

2021 football season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu to reserve a spot in Brooks Stadium for the 2021 campaign!

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics