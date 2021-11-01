CCU football homecoming contest set for 2pm on November 13 vs. Georgia State

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 21-nationally ranked Chanticleers will host the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. ET as part of Homecoming and Hall of Fame Weekend. The game will be video streamed live on ESPN+.
Single-game tickets for the home games versus Georgia State (Nov. 13) and Texas State (Nov. 20) are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for both contests by calling the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or going online to www.GoCCUsports.com.
Coastal (7-1, 4-1 SBC) will be on the road to take on Georgia Southern (2-6, 1-4 SBC) this Saturday, Nov. 6, in Statesboro, Ga. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics