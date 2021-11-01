CCU football homecoming contest set for 2pm on November 13 vs. Georgia State

NEW YORK (Studyfinds.org) — There are few days on the calendar as magical for young children as Halloween. It’s the one day each year we all get to celebrate everything spooky, scary, and macabre. All Hallows’ Eve is especially fun for kids as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and patrol the neighborhood collecting something far more valuable than money — candy! It seems kids aren’t the only ones with a sweet tooth every October 31st, though. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with children between the ages of 3-15, two-thirds of respondents have stolen candy that their kids collected while trick or treating.

It usually isn’t just one or two pieces of candy either. Among parents who admitted to stealing candy, the average respondent ate a full third of their child’s Halloween candy haul. The 2019 survey, put together by Spinbrush, also reveals that a shocking 59% of parents have even hidden Halloween candy from their kids!