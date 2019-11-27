CCU Football hosts Texas State Saturday in final game of 2019

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will wrap up its 2019 season this Saturday, Nov. 30, as the Chants will host Texas State at noon ET inside Brooks Stadium. The game is Senior Day for the Chants who will recognize 10 seniors prior to kickoff.



Senior Day

• The Coastal Carolina football program will recognize its 2019 seniors before kickoff as part of Senior Day.



Josh Anderson

Shadell Bell

Antawn Chandler

Mallory Claybourne

Ethan Howard

Sterling Johnson

Chandler Kryst

Riley Patton

Laqavious Paul

Ky’Jon Tyler



Series Versus the Texas State Bobcats

• Coastal Carolina is 0-1 all-time versus the Texas State Bobcats, as the two teams played on Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming Weekend in 2017.



Date Location Result 10-28-17 at Coastal Carolina L, 27-7

Scouting the Bobcats

• The Texas State Bobcats are 3-8 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt Conference play under first-year head coach Jake Spavital this season.



• The Bobcats have dropped each of their last two contests and five of their last six games after posting back-to-back wins over Georgia State (Sept. 21) and Nicholls State (Sept. 28).



• Texas State’s offense has scored just 200 points this season, an average of 18.2 points per contest, and is averaging just 316.7 yards per game.



• Like CCU, Texas State has also played two quarterbacks this season in Gresch Jensen (129-206-6, 1,291 yards, 5 TD) and Tyler Vitt (124-198-13, 1,305 yards, 9 TD). The duo has combined to throw for 2,596 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions on the year.



• A total of nine different receivers have recorded over 140 receiving yards this season led by Hutch White’s team-leading 60 catches for 565 yards.



• However, the ground game has been a struggle for the Bobcats this year, as they have rushed for just 884 yards on the ground all season and are averaging only 80.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 126th (out of 130) nationally.



• The Texas State defense has allowed 24 points or more in nine games this season and is allowing 420.5 yards of total offense per game which ranks sixth in the Sun Belt and 84th nationally.



• Linebacker Bryan London II leads the team with 104 total tackles on the year which ranks second in the Sun Belt and is tied for 17th in all of FBS.



Finishing the Season with a “W”

• Since moving to the FBS level in 2016, the Chants have finished the season with a win in two of the last three seasons.



Season Finales Since 2016

Date Opponent Result 11-26-16 Hampton W, 26-7 12-7-17 Georgia Southern W, 28-17 11-23-18 at South Alabama L, 31-28

Close Games

• Six of the Chanticleers’ 11 games this season have been decided by one score (eight points) or less.



• CCU is 2-4 in those six contests which includes a 12-7 win at Kansas (Sept. 7) and a 36-35 come-from-behind win over Troy (Nov. 2).



Close Calls

Date Opponent Result 8-31-19 Eastern Michigan L, 30-23 9-7-19 at Kansas W, 12-7 10-19-19 at Georgia Southern L, 30-27 (3OT) 11-2-19 Troy W, 36-35 11-16-19 at Arkansas State L, 28-27 11-23-19 at ULM L, 45-42

Snap Out of It

• The Chanticleers will look to snap their current losing skid, as CCU enters Saturday’s game versus Texas State on a three-game losing streak, tied for the longest skid this season.



Date Opponent Result 11-7-19 Louisiana L, 48-7 11-16-19 at Arkansas State L, 28-27 11-23-19 at ULM L, 45-42

Chasing 1,000

• Coastal’s offense has not one, but two student-athletes on the offensive side of the ball looking to reach a 1,000-yard milestone this Saturday versus Texas State.



• Redshirt senior Ky’Jon Tyler enters Saturday’s regular-season finale with 968 career receiving yards, 32 yards shy of the 1,000 career receiving yards mark.



• Tyler would be the 11th Chant to record 1,000 or more career receiving yards in CCU’s history.



• Junior running back CJ Marable has rushed for 964 yards on the ground this season and is just 36 yards away from 1,000 rushing yards for the year.



• Marable would be the first CCU running back to register 1,000 rushing yards in a single season since De’Angelo Henderson in 2016 and become just the fourth Chant to do so (Henderson – 2014, 2015, 2016; Lorenzo Taliaferro – 2013; and Patrick Hall – 2004).



Big Play Breakthrough at ULM

• The CCU offense broke through with some big plays last time out versus ULM (Nov. 23), including a 75-yard rush which is the longest play from the line of scrimmage for the Chants this season.



* touchdown play



We Use All Four Downs

• This season, head coach Jamey Chadwell has not been afraid to leave the offense on the field on fourth downs.



• The Chants are 21-of-27 (77.8 percent) on fourth-down attempts this year, which is second in the Sun Belt and fourth nationally.



• Their 21 fourth-down conversions this season are the third-most in all of FBS behind only Army and Navy’s 23 conversions.



• CCU’s 27 fourth-down attempts this season lead the Sun Belt and are tied for the 17th-most nationally with NC State, Hawai’i, and Washington.



• This was none-more apparent than in the Chants’ at Arkansas State (Nov. 16), as CCU’s offense went 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) on fourth down, including converting a fourth-and-one on their own 19-yard line in the second quarter.



• The nine fourth-down tries by the Chants’ road game at Arkansas State (Nov. 16) are the most in a single game by a team this season and the most since Miami (Ohio) went for it nine times vs. Army on Oct. 20, 2018.



Hanging Around the Top of the Sun Belt Rankings

• The Chanticleers’ injury-riddled defense has struggled over the last few games but still ranks in the top-five in the Sun Belt in several statistical categories.



Statistic Sun Belt Interceptions 10 T-1st Turnovers Gained 16 3rd First Downs Defense 224 3rd Total Defense (YPG) 388.5 4th Passing Defense (YPG) 217.2 5th Rushing Defense (YPG) 171.6 5th Scoring Defense (PPG) 31.4 5th Fumbles Recovered 6 5th

Give Me That

• The CCU defense has forced five turnovers over the last two games, including a season-high four turnovers at Arkansas State (Nov. 16), after forcing just two turnovers combined over the previous three contests.



• The special teams’ kickoff unit also forced and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to give the Chants five total takeaways versus the Red Wolves (Nov. 16) two weeks ago.



• The Chants as a team have forced 16 turnovers this season which ranks third in the Sun Belt and 55th nationally, which includes 10 interceptions which are tied for the team lead in the conference and 37th nationally.



For complete coverage of CCU football, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalFootball (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUsports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

