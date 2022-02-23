CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had two more Chanticleers join the professional ranks this week, as former running back CJ Marable was drafted in the United State Football League (USFL) while former cornerback Mallory Claybourne signed with the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Marable, who signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago Bears of the NFL in the spring of 2021, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 28th round of the USFL draft on Wednesday.

A 2020 All-Sun Belt first-team pick at both running back and all-purpose specialist, Marable finished his career with a streak of 32-straight games with at least one reception and with 3,729 rushing yards combined over his collegiate career at both Coastal Carolina (2018-20) and Presbyterian (2017).

In his three years in the CCU backfield, he rushed for 2,691 yards, which is second in Coastal Carolina’s program history behind only De’Angelo Henderson with 4,635 yards, and 29 touchdowns. His 29 rushing touchdowns and 41 total touchdowns as a Chant both rank fourth overall in the Coastal Carolina football record books. He also recorded 10 100-yard rushing games for the Chants, again second only behind Henderson’s 25 from 2013-16.

Earlier this week, Claybourne signed with the B.C. Lions of the CFL.

In his three years at CCU, Claybourne totaled 85 tackles, including 57 solo stops from his defensive position. One of the best lockdown corners in the Sun Belt, Claybourne also had 2.0 tackles-for-loss, one interception, six pass breakups, and recovered one fumble. Despite missing the end of his redshirt senior season at Coastal in 2019, he still was fifth on the team with 45 total tackles and was named to the 2019 Phil Steele Preseason Sun Belt All-Conference fourth team.

