CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina kicked off the 2023 fall camp on Wednesday morning on the Fowler Practice Fields behind the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House.

First-year head coach Tim Beck and his coaching staff return 14 starters from last year’s 9-4 and Sun Belt Conference East Division Championship team, highlighted by three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall and Preseason All-Sun Belt selections Jared Brown (first team), Sam Pinckney (first team), JT Killen (first team), Will McDonald (second team), and Matthew McDoom (second team).



“It was a great practice today. I mean how could it not be? You got a beautiful day in a beautiful city with a bunch of great guys that love playing the game,” stated Beck. “I was really impressed. Our guys worked hard, and everybody is healthy, so it was a great day.”



Coastal also added 53 newcomers in the offseason to go along with 55 returners, with 25 first-year Chants on the offensive side of the ball and 28 on the defensive side.



“For the first day, obviously, I was really impressed (on defense). Our communication was really good,” continued Beck. “I think we are bigger, stronger, and faster than when we first started.”

Coastal will open the season versus UCLA at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET. CCU’s home opener will be versus Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. ET.