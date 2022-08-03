CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team is moving “4WARD” and kicked off the 2022 season with the first practice of fall preseason camp on Wednesday. The team took to the Fowler Turf Field a little after 8 a.m. The Chanticleers practiced in just helmets and shorts for just over two hours on a humid summer day in Conway.

Prior to the first practice of the 2022 fall camp, head coach Jamey Chadwell and redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall both met with the media to discuss camp and what’s ahead for the 2022 season.

The Chanticleers will return for practice No. 2 Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Coastal will kick off the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, versus Army at 7 p.m.