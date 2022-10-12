CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) will welcome new Sun Belt Conference member Old Dominion (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) to Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of the Homecoming Weekend at Coastal Carolina University. The game is scheduled for noon.

SASSER HALL OF FAME

• As part of the Homecoming Weekend at CCU, the Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department will induct six new members into the George F. Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 14.

• This weekend, former football head coaches Joe Moglia and David Bennett will be inducted, as well as football student-athlete De’Angelo Henderson, former track & field standouts Jason Flanagan and Ikeiylah Brown, and former women’s golfer Lena Schaeffner.

RECEIVING VOTES

• Coastal Carolina received votes in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches polls this week for the second time this season. CCU received votes in the AFCA Coaches preseason poll (Aug. 8) and one vote in each of the previous two polls (Sept. 18 and 25) prior to the last two weeks.

CHANTS GOING BOWLING

• With the win at ULM (Oct. 8) on Saturday night, the Chanticleers became bowl eligible for the third-consecutive season.

Chants Bowl History

YEAR BOWL

2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

2022 ?

NATION’S BEST IN THE PALMETTO STATE

• With their three wins to end the 2021 season and the six victories to start this year, the Chants are riding a nine-game winning streak into the Homecoming contest versus Old Dominion (Oct. 15) this weekend.

• The Chanticleers’ current winning streak is one of the best in the nation, behind only Clemson and the Tigers’ 12-straight wins.

Longest Current Winning Streaks in FBS

Team Overall

Clemson 12

Coastal Carolina 9

UCLA 9

Georgia 8

Ohio State 7

Oklahoma State 6

Alabama 6

Ole Miss 6

Southern California 6

Michigan 6

Seven Teams 5

HOMECOMING COOKING

• Saturday’s high-noon contest versus Old Dominion (Oct. 15) will be Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming Game for 2022.

• The Chanticleers are 12-7 all-time at home on Homecoming Weekend, including winning five-straight games from 2012 to 2016.

• Since moving to the FBS and the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017, the Chants are just 2-3 in Homecoming Games with the two wins coming in back-to-back years versus Troy (2019) and South Alabama (2020).

SCOUTING THE ODU MONARCHS

• Old Dominion enters play this week at Coastal Carolina (Oct. 15) after an open week. The Monarchs are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, with wins over Virginia Tech (Sept. 2) and Arkansas State (Sept. 24).

• Picked to finish seventh in the East Division in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the Monarchs are 0-2 in true road contests this season.

• The Monarchs, who are 2-1 at home this year, are in their third year and the second season under head coach Ricky Rahne, as ODU did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

• The ODU offense is averaging 21.6 points per game and 321.6 total yards of offense per contest, which both rank near the bottom of the Sun Belt Conference.

• Quarterback Hayden Wolff leads the offensive attack, as he is averaging 250.2 passing yards per game this season. He has completed 101-of-180 pass attempts with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

• Wolff has connected with 14 different receivers this year, headlined by his favorite target in Ali Jennings, who has a team-high 32 catches for 688 yards and six touchdowns.

• ODU’s rushing attack is averaging only 71.4 yards per game this season, as Blake Watson is the lone Monarch with over 100 rushing yards on the year with his team-leading 255 yards.

• Defensively, ODU is allowing on average 450.4 total yards of offense this season, 260.8 passing and 189.6 rushing yards per game.

• However, the ODU defense has been very opportunistic, as the Monarchs have forced 12 turnovers this season, which ranks fifth in the Sun Belt and 14th nationally.

• Linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation with 80 total tackles, to go along with 5.0 tackles-for-loss, and a blocked kick, while seven different Monarchs have one interception on the year.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH THE MONARCHS

• Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion are meeting for just the second time on Saturday, Oct. 15, as the Monarchs defeated Coastal 63-35 in the second round of the NCAA FCS Championship Playoffs in 2012.

DATE LOCATION RESULT

12/01/12 at Old Dominion * L, 35-63

* 2012 FCS Playoffs