CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) will kick off the Sun Belt Conference season live on ESPNU at Georgia State (0-3) on Thursday night, Sept. 22, in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

FINDING THEIR WAY IN THE FUN BELT

• Coastal finished the 2020 regular season at 8-0 in conference play, posting its best conference record since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

• Last season in 2021, the Chanticleers recorded their second consecutive conference winning record by going 6-2 overall.

• Prior to the 2020 season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017 and just six total conference games in the program’s history in the Sun Belt.

YEAR CONFERENCE OVERALL

2017 2-6 3-9

2018 2-6 5-7

2019 2-6 5-7

2020 8-0 11-1

2021 6-2 11-2

CHANTS IN PRIME TIME

• Coastal Carolina is scheduled to play two games on Thursday Night Prime Time on the ESPN family of networks this season.

Nationally Televised Games (Scheduled)

DATE OPPONENT TV

09/22/22 at Georgia State ESPNU

11/03/22 Appalachian State ESPN

• The Chanticleers are no strangers to playing on the national stage, as 16 of their last 25 games in the past two seasons have been carried live on national television.

CONFERENCE EXPECTATIONS

• In the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll, the Chants were picked to finish second in the East Division behind defending 2021 Sun Belt Champion East Division Champions Appalachian State.

• The Chanticleers garnered two first-place votes and a total of 77 points to place ahead of Georgia State (68 points), Marshall (62), Georgia Southern (35), James Madison (31), and Old Dominion (25).

• Louisiana (95) was picked to win the West Division, receiving 12 first-place votes.

SCOUTING THE GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS

• Georgia State enters Thursday’s contest at 0-3 on the season, coming off back-to-back home losses to North Carolina (Sept. 10) and Charlotte (Sept. 17).

• The Panthers have not had an easy schedule, as GSU opened the season with back-to-back games versus Power 5 opponents South Carolina (L, 14-35) and North Carolina (L, 28-35).

• Picked to finish third in the Sun Belt East Division in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Poll, the Panthers are averaging 27.7 points per game this season.

• The offense’s 444.7 total yards per game average ranks sixth in the Sun Belt and is led by a balanced attack, as the Panthers are averaging 231.3 yards per game on the ground and 213.3 yards per game through the air on the year.

• Conway, S.C., native Darren Grainger leads the GSU offense, as the quarterback has completed 51.7 percent of his passes, 45-for-87, for 640 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

• On top of his 640 passing yards, Grainger is second on the team with 172 rushing yards and a score, behind only running back Tucker Gregg with 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season.

• Grainger’s two favorite targets are Jamari Thrash (19 rec., 336 yards, TD) and Robert Lewis (11 rec. 189 yards, 4 TDs) as the duo have combined to catch 30 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns, while Kris Byrd (5 rec., 24 yards, 3 TDs) has added three receiving scores.

• Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 35 points or more in each of their three games this season, giving up 35 points in back-to-back losses to South Carolina (Sept. 3) and North Carolina (Sept. 10) and 42 points in a one-point loss to Charlotte (Sept. 17) last time out.

• GSU has given up 424.7 yards per game this season, which ranks 13th in the Sun Belt and 106th nationally, with most of the damage coming through the air, having allowed 304.0 passing yards per game this season.

• Veterans Jordan Veneziale (28 tackles), Jontrey Hunter (22), Antavious Lane (21), and Blake Carroll (21) lead the Panthers’ defense in tackles on the season, while fellow experienced starter Quavian White leads the team with three of their four interceptions this year.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH THE PANTHERS

• Coastal Carolina and Georgia State will be meeting for the sixth-consecutive season as Sun Belt Conference foes on Thursday night in Atlanta, Ga.

• Neither team has been able to win two games in a row in the all-time series, as the two teams have swapped wins over each of their first five meetings on the gridiron.

DATE LOCATION RESULT

10/07/17 at Coastal Carolina L, 21-27

10/27/18 at Georgia State W, 37-34

10/12/19 at Coastal Carolina L, 21-31

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/13/21 at Coastal Carolina L, 40-42

HOME FIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE

• In the overall series between the Chanticleers and the Panthers, neither team has defeated the other on their home turf.

• Coastal is 2-0 versus GSU in Atlanta, posting a 37-34 win in 2018 and a dominating 51-0 victory in 2020.

• Georgia State is 3-0 over the Chants in Conway, having won 27-21 in 2017, 31-21 in 2019, and 42-40 last year in 2021.

LAST LOSS

• Coastal Carolina’s last loss came back on Nov. 13, 2021, at home to Georgia State.

• With 2:36 left in the game, the No. 21/22-nationally ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers drove 75 yards in just over a minute (1:27) to score on a 17-yard pass from Bryce Carpenter to Isaiah Likely on a third-and-9 to put the home team within two points at 42-40.

• On the ensuing two-point conversion, the Chants drew a pass interference call to move to the one-yard line. On the second try, CCU’s Shermari Jones was stopped before crossing the goal line by the GSU defense to allow the Panthers to escape with the 42-40 win.

• The loss snapped the Chanticleers’ home-game winning streak at 12-straight games, one shy of the school record of 13, set from 2012-14.

• The home loss was the first for the Chanticleers since a 48-7 defeat to Louisiana on Nov. 7, 2019.

• Since the loss to the Panthers at home last season, the Chants have won six-consecutive games, including the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl and three wins this year.

CHANTS IN SUN BELT CONFERENCE OPENERS

• Coastal is 3-2 all-time in Sun Belt Conference openers since joining the league as a full-time member in 2017.

• For the fourth time in six seasons, the Chants will be opening up conference play on the road. CCU opened the conference slate on the road three-straight years in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

• Overall, Coastal has won each of its last two conference opening games, both coming at home over Arkansas State (2020) and ULM (2021).

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

09/30/17 at ULM L, 43-51

09/22/18 at Louisiana W, 30-28

09/28/19 at Appalachian State L, 37-56

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/02/21 ULM W, 59-6

THURSDAY NIGHT PRIME TIME

• The Chants will be playing for the first time on Thursday night this season at Georgia State on Sept. 22, but the fifth time overall since moving to FBS full-time in 2017.

• Coastal is 5-3 all-time in Thursday night contests, having won each of its last three games on Thursdays, all of which came last year in 2021.

Chants on Thursday Nights

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

09/25/03 at North Greenville W, 49-39

09/03/09 at Kent State L, 0-18

11/19/15 at Liberty L, 21-24

11/17/16 Liberty W, 42-7

11/07/19 Louisiana L, 7-48

09/02/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

10/07/21 at Arkansas State W, 52-20

10/28/21 Troy W, 35-28

• Overall, the Chanticleers are 11-6 in non-Saturday games, including going 5-2 at home and just 5-4 on the road.