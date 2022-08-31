CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team will kick off the 2022 season versus Army West Point this Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. ET in Brooks Stadium.



CELEBRATING 20 SEASONS OF COASTAL FOOTBALL• Coastal Carolina is celebrating the football program’s 20th season this year, having kicked off the inaugural season in 2003



• In 1999, football was approved to be added to Coastal in 2003.



• Almost 8,000 fans packed Brooks Stadium on Sept. 6, 2003, for the inaugural game of the Chanticleer NCAA I-AA football squad, as CCU used a 97-yard drive to score with seven seconds to play to defeat Newberry 21-14.



RECEIVING VOTES• Coastal Carolina received two votes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason poll (Aug. 8).



• Coastal was ranked in the top 25 in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for 11-straight weeks last season.



ELITE COMPANY• With their 11-2 overall record last season, the Chanticleers were one of just 28 teams in all of FBS to post double-digit wins in 2021.



• Having won 11 games in each of the last two seasons, CCU is one of just six teams in all of FBS to post back-to-back double-digit win seasons in the last two years (2020 and 2021).



Teams with Double-Digit Wins – Last Two Years

Team 2020 2021 Alabama 13-0 13-2 BYU 11-1 10-3 Coastal Carolina 11-1 11-2 Clemson 10-2 10-3 Notre Dame 10-2 11-2 Louisiana 10-1 13-1

• Entering the 2022 season, the Chants are also one of just 10 teams in all of FBS to total 20-plus wins combined over the last two years (2020 and 2021).



Teams with 20-plus Wins – Last Two Years

Team Overall Record Alabama 26-2 Louisiana 23-2 Cincinnati 22-2 Coastal Carolina 22-3 Georgia 22-3 Notre Dame 21-4 BYU 21-4 Oklahoma 20-4 Oklahoma State 20-5 Clemson 20-5

FINDING THEIR WAY IN THE FUN BELT• Coastal finished the 2020 regular season at 8-0 in conference play, posting its best conference record since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.



• Last season in 2021, the Chanticleers recorded their second consecutive conference winning record by going 6-2 overall.



• Prior to the 2022 season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017 and just six total conference games in the program’s history in the Sun Belt.

YEAR CONFERENCE OVERALL 2017 2-6 3-9 2018 2-6 5-7 2019 2-6 5-7 2020 8-0 11-1 2021 6-2 11-2

CHANTS IN PRIME TIME• Coastal Carolina is scheduled to play two games on Thursday Night Prime Time on the ESPN family of networks this season.



Nationally Televised Games (Scheduled)

DATE OPPONENT NETWORK 09/22/22 at Georgia State ESPNU 11/03/22 Appalachian State ESPN

• The Chanticleers are no strangers to playing on the national stage, as 16 of their last 25 games in the past two seasons have been carried live on national television.



PRESEASON SUN BELT SWEEP• Coastal Carolina football swept the 2022 Sun Belt All-Conference Preseason Awards, as Grayson McCall was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Josaiah Stewart was tabbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.



• McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, and is coming off back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors (2020 and 2021).



• On top of their preseason player of the year honors, McCall and Stewart were both named to the preseason All-Sun Belt first team. The duo was joined on the first team by offensive lineman Willie Lampkin and defensive back D’Jordan Strong .



• Earning a spot on the preseason All-Sun Belt second team was nose tackle Jerrod Clark .



CONFERENCE EXPECTATIONS• In the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll, the Chants were picked to finish second in the East Division behind defending 2021 Sun Belt Champion East Division Champions Appalachian State.



• The Chanticleers garnered two first-place votes and a total of 77 points to place ahead of Georgia State (68 points), Marshall (62), Georgia Southern (35), James Madison (31), and Old Dominion (25).



• Louisiana (95) was picked to win the West Division, receiving 12 first-place votes.



WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES• The Chanticleers had a total of 19 starters return in 2021, losing just two offensive starters and one defensive starter from the 2020 championship team.



• This season, the Chants return just eight starters, five on offense and three on defense.



OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5)

DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (3)

CHANT 2021 STARTS CAREER STARTS D’Jordan Strong (CB) 13 25 Jerrod Clark (NT) 11 22 Josaiah Stewart (DE/LB) 6 6



SEASON-OPENER SUCCESS• Coastal Carolina is 12-7 all-time in season openers in the program’s 19-year history.



• CCU is 5-2 in season openers at home inside Brooks Stadium, including a 21-14 win over Newberry in the program’s inaugural game in 2003.



• The Chants are 3-2 in season openers in their brief FBS history with a win over UMass (2017), a loss at South Carolina (2018), a home defeat versus Eastern Michigan (2019), a road win at Kansas (2020), and a home win last year versus The Citadel (2021).

DATE OPPONENT RESULT 09/06/03 Newberry W, 21-14 09/04/04 at Morehead State W, 28-7 09/03/05 at Elon W, 17-10 09/03/06 Elon L, 20-23 09/01/07 at Delaware State L, 18-23 08/30/08 at #22 Penn State L, 10-66 09/03/09 at Kent State L, 0-18 09/04/10 at #25 West Virginia L, 0-31 09/03/11 Furman W, 30-23 09/01/12 North Carolina A&T W, 29-13 08/31/13 at South Carolina State W, 27-20 08/30/14 at The Citadel W, 31-16 09/05/15 at Furman W, 38-35 09/03/16 at Lamar W, 38-14 09/02/17 UMass W, 38-28 09/01/18 at South Carolina L, 15-49 08/31/19 Eastern Michigan L, 23-30 09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23 09/02/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

NEW SEASON, NEW FOE• Coastal Carolina and Army have never played in football, making the 2022 season opener the first-ever meeting between the two teams.



• The Black Knights are one of four first-time opponents for the Chanticleers this season, two of which are new Sun Belt Conference opponents in Marshall and Southern Miss.



First-Time Opponents in 2022

DATE OPPONENT TIME 09/03/22 Army 7 p.m. ET 10/29/22 at Marshall TBA 11/12/22 Southern Miss TBA 11/19/22 at Virginia TBA

SCOUTING THE ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS• The Army West Point Black Knights are coming off their second consecutive nine-win season last year, going 9-4 overall with a 24-22 win over Missouri in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.



• Army enters the ninth season under head coach Jeff Monken, who has posted a 58-43 overall record in West Point and has led the Black Knights to five bowl games over the last six seasons.



• With their true triple-option offense, the Black Knights ranked second in all of FBS in rushing offense (280.6 yards per game) in 2021. They also led the nation in fewest sacks allowed (0.54 per game) and ranked fourth in fewest tackles-for-loss allowed (3.54 per game) last season.



• However, gone is their leading passer and rusher from last season in quarterback Christian Anderson, as Army will look to senior quarterback Tyhier Tyler to lead the run-first offense in 2022. Tyler played in 11 games last season, rushing for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.



• The Army offense returns running backs Tyrell Robinson (72 att., 609 yards, 3 TDs), Jakobi Buchanan (136 att., 504 yards, 12 TDs), and Tyson Riley (44 att., 198 yards, 2 TDs), who all ran for over 100 yards overall on the season a year ago.



• Despite passing for only 94.8 yards per game last season, the Army ranked second in the nation with an average of 20.55 passing yards per completion and returned their top three receivers in Isaiah Alston (22 rec., 449 yards, 3 TDs), Robinson (12 rec., 340 yards, 3 TDs), and Braheam Murphy (5 rec., 114 yards, 3 TDs).



• Defensively, Army West Point ranked 15th nationally in all of FBS in total defense, allowing just 328.4 yards per game last season.



• Outside of allowing 70 points in a loss to nationally-ranked Wake Forest (Oct. 23, 2021), the Black Knights allowed more than 30 points just one other time on the season, 35 points in a 38-35 win over Western Kentucky (Sept. 11, 2021).



• The Army West Point defense lost its leading tackler, Arik Smith (88 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks), and its size in the middle, in nose tackle Nolan Cockrill (40 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks), but returned several veterans. The secondary returned almost everyone from last year, led by safety Marquel Broughton (80 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2 INT).



FIRST OF FOUR• Coastal Carolina and Army West Point will kick off the 2022 season with the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.



• However, the meeting will not be a one-off, rather it will be the first of four meetings between the two teams over the next six years.

DATE LOCATION 09/03/22 Conway, S.C. 11/18/23 West Point, N.Y. 10/17/26 Conway, S.C. 10/16/27 West Point, N.Y.

INDEPENDENTS AT BROOKS STADIUM• Since making the move to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference in 2017, the Chanticleers have hosted several games versus independent FBS schools in UMass and BYU.



• At Brooks Stadium, the Chants are 4-0 versus independent FBS schools, including winning the program’s first-ever FBS game over UMass in the 2017 season opener.

DATE OPPONENT RESULT 09/02/17 UMass W, 38-28 09/21/19 UMass W, 62-28 12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17 09/25/21 UMass W, 53-3

• Overall, Coastal is 5-1 versus independent FBS schools, having played at least one school in each of the last five years.

DATE OPPONENT RESULT 09/02/17 UMass W, 38-28 10/20/18 at UMass W, 24-13 09/21/19 UMass W, 62-28 12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17 12/26/20 vs. #23 Liberty ^ L, 34-37 (OT) 09/25/21 UMass W, 53-3

^2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl



NEW YORK STATE OF MIND• Coastal Carolina is 1-6 all-time versus teams from the state of New York with the lone win coming last year at Buffalo (Sept. 18, 2021).



• The Chanticleers are 0-5 all-time versus Stony Brook, playing as Big South Conference foes from 2008-12, and 0-1 against Colgate.



• CCU is 1-0 versus Buffalo all-time and will host the Bulls this season on Sept. 17.



Versus Teams from New York

DATE OPPONENT RESULT 09/07/08 Colgate L, 19-23 10/25/08 Stony Brook L, 24-28 11/24/09 at Stony Brook L, 10-16 10/23/10 Stony Brook L, 28-38 10/29/11 at Stony Brook L, 0-42 10/13/12 #11 Stony Brook L, 21-27 09/18/21 at Buffalo W, 28-25

• In fact, the last time that the Chanticleers were shut out in a game was in a 42-0 loss at Stony Brook in 2011.



NON-CONFERENCE WINNING STREAK• CCU heads into the season-opening non-conference game versus Army West Point on a 10-game winning streak in regular-season non-conference play.



• The Chanticleers’ last non-conference regular-season loss came to Eastern Michigan (30-23) in the 2019 season opener on Aug. 31, 2019.



Regular-Season Non-Conference Winning Streak

DATE OPPONENT RESULT 09/07/19 at Kansas W, 12-7 09/14/19 Norfolk State W, 46-7 09/21/19 at UMass W, 62-28 09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23 09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21 12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17 09/02/21 The Citadel W, 52-14 09/10/21 Kansas W, 49-22 09/18/21 at Buffalo W, 28-25 09/25/21 UMass W, 53-3

HOME. SWEET. HOME.• Coastal Carolina’s winning percentage of .728 (83-31) at home in Brooks Stadium ranks 29th among all FBS schools in regards to winning percentages at their current home stadium.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics