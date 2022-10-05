CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will return to the road for a Sun Belt Conference cross-divisional matchup versus ULM (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Monroe, La. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

CHANTS LOOK TO GO BOWLING

• With a win at ULM (Oct. 8) on Saturday night, the Chanticleers will become bowl eligible for the third-consecutive season.

• Coastal played in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., in each of the last two years.

SCOUTING THE ULM WARHAWKS

• Louisiana Monroe, or ULM, is 2-3 overall this season and 1-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

• Picked to finish seventh in the West Division in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, ULM is 1-1 in Sun Belt play with a home win over Louisiana on Sept. 24.

• The Warhawks are 2-0 at home inside Malone Stadium this season and 6-2 overall on their home turf under head coach Terry Bowden over the last two years.

• The ULM offense is averaging 20.2 points per game this season, having scored 20-points or more three times.

• The Warhawks are averaging 312.2 yards per game on offense – 169.0 in the passing game and 143.2 in the rushing attack – which both rank in the bottom half of the Sun Belt Conference.

• Quarterback Chandler Rogers has completed 64 percent of his pass attempts this season (71-of-111) for 787 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

• He has three favorite targets with over 150 receiving yards on the season in Jevin Frett (12 rec., 154 yards, TD), Tyrone Howell (11 rec., 184 yards), and Alred Luke (9 rec., 162 yards, TD), while tight end Zach Rasmussen leads the team with two touchdown receptions on the year.

• On the ground, the Warhawks have three players with over 160 yards on the ground for the season, led by running backs Malik Jackson (64 att., 240 yards, 4 TDs) and Andrew Henry (34 att., 181 yards, 2 TDs). Rogers has also rushed 55 times for 162 yards and three scores, as the Warhawks have 10 rushing touchdowns on the season.

• Defensively, the Warhawks are allowing 36.8 points per game and giving up 381.4 yards per game on the season. However, those numbers are skewed a bit with a 52-10 road loss at Texas (Sept. 3) in the season opener and a 63-7 loss on the road at No. 2/1 Alabama (Sept. 17).

• ULM’s defense has forced six turnovers this season, including five interceptions, which ranks 40th nationally in all of FBS.

• Linebackers Tristan Driggers and Zack Woodard lead the ULM defense with 26 and 20 total tackles, respectively, while Driggers has a team-high three interceptions.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH THE WARHAWKS

• Coastal Carolina and ULM will be meeting for the fifth time on Saturday night, Oct. 8, and the second consecutive season after not playing in 2020.

• The Warhawks lead the all-time series 3-1 between the two teams and are a perfect 2-0 at home in Malone Stadium versus the Chants.

• The Chants ended a three-game losing streak to the ULM Warhawks last season with an emphatic 59-6 home win at Brooks Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021.

DATE LOCATION RESULT

09/30/17 at ULM L, 43-51

10/13/18 at Coastal L, 20-45

11/23/19 at ULM L, 42-45

10/02/21 at Coastal W, 59-6

OFFENSIVE FIREWORKS

• The series between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and ULM Warhawks have provided some offensive fireworks.

• In each of the four meetings, the winning team has scored 45 points or more.

• In fact, CCU’s 59 points in the 59-6 win over ULM (Oct. 2) last year were the most points scored in a single game in Coastal’s young FBS history (2017-present).

