CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) will face off with the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) for the first time ever on the gridiron on Saturday night, Oct. 29, in Huntington, WV. Kickoff is set for 7pm.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERING HERD

• Marshall enters the Homecoming Weekend at 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt Conference under second-year head coach Charles Huff.

• Picked to finish fourth in the East Division in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the Herd are coming off a 26-12 road win at James Madison (Oct. 22) last week.

• The Herd, who are 2-1 at home this year, have arguably the biggest win in all of FBS football this season with a 26-21 road win at then-No. 8 Notre Dame on Sept. 10. However, after starting the season 2-0, Marshall has gone just 2-3 over its last five games.

• Marshall’s defense has been the Herd’s calling card this season, as the defense ranks first in the Sun Belt in total defense (284.4 ypg), team passing efficiency defense (107.13), scoring defense (16.6 ppg), third-down conversion defense (21.4 percent), and fewest first downs allowed (92). The Herd are also tied for first in the Sun Belt in total turnovers forced (17) and interceptions (12).

• The defense has allowed just 11 touchdowns all year, including only three via the rushing attack, and is holding their opponents to only 78.1 rushing yards per game on the year.

• It’s been a total team effort on defense for the Thundering Herd, as six different players have 20 or more tackles on the year, while 15 players have recorded double-digit tackles overall led by the trio of Abraham Beauplan (46), Eli Neal (44), and Charlie Gray (43).

• Marshall’s offense is averaging only 388.6 total yards of offense per game this season but is second in the Sun Belt with an average of 204.0 rushing yards per game.

• Running back Khalan Laborn leads the way on the ground with 1,002 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, which both lead the Sun Belt Conference and rank in the top five nationally.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH THE HERD

• Coastal Carolina and Marshall will be meeting on the gridiron for the first time ever on Saturday night (Oct. 29).

FOLLOWING AN OPEN WEEK

• The Chanticleers are coming off an open week last week after playing seven-straight games to start the season.

• Since head coach Jamey Chadwell took over the reins full-time in 2019, the Chanticleers are 2-2 in games following an open week.

Record in Games After an Open Week Since 2019

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

10/12/19 Georgia State L, 21-31

11/02/19 Troy W, 36-35

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/20/21 at Appalachian State L, 27-30

CHANTS ON THE ROAD IN LEAGUE PLAY

• Over the last two-plus seasons, the Chanticleers have been road warriors in Sun Belt Conference play, going 9-1 since the start of the 2020 season.

• Coastal, who is 2-0 in SBC road play this season, has won four-straight conference road games heading into play on the road this week at Marshall (Oct. 29).

Conference Road Games Since 2020

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

12/12/20 at Troy W, 42-38

10/07/21 at Arkansas State W, 52-20

10/20/21 at Appalachian State L, 27-30

11/06/21 at Georgia Southern W, 28-8

11/26/21 at South Alabama W, 27-21*

09/22/22 at Georgia State W, 41-24

10/08/22 at ULM W, 28-21

* overtime game

CCU Versus First-Time Opponents Since 2019

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

08/31/19 Eastern Michigan L, 23-30

09/07/19 at Kansas W, 12-7

09/14/19 Norfolk State W, 46-7

12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

09/18/21 at Buffalo W, 28-25

12/17/21 vs. Northern Illinois W, 47-41

09/03/22 Army W, 38-28

CHANTS GOING BOWLING

• With the win at ULM (Oct. 8), the Chanticleers became bowl eligible for the third-consecutive season.

Chants Bowl History

YEAR BOWL

2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

2022 ?