CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will welcome an old foe to the “Surf Turf” and Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 10, as CCU will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-0) for a non-conference showdown at 6pm.

CELEBRATING 20 SEASONS OF COASTAL FOOTBALL

• Coastal Carolina is celebrating the football program’s 20th season this year, having kicked off the inaugural season in 2003.

• In 1999, football was approved to be added to Coastal in 2003.

• Almost 8,000 fans packed Brooks Stadium on Sept. 6, 2003, for the inaugural game of the Chanticleer NCAA I-AA football squad, as CCU used a 97-yard drive to score with seven seconds to play to defeat Newberry 21-14.

LARGEST CROWD EVER AT BROOKS STADIUM

• Coastal kicked off the program’s 20th season in a VERY BIG way in the season opener versus Army (Sept. 3), as 21,165 fans packed Brooks Stadium to see the Chants win!

• The 21,165 fans in attendance shattered the previous mark of 18,674 set last year versus ULM (Oct. 2, 2021) on Family Weekend.

150TH PROGRAM WIN

• With the win over Army West Point (Sept. 3) last week, CCU recorded the 150th victory in the program’s 19-plus year history.

SCOUTING THE RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS

• Gardner-Webb University enters the contest at 1-0 overall this season with a 56-21 home win over Limestone (NCAA DII) in the season opener on Sept. 1.

• The Dawgs are 7-9 under third-year head coach Tre Lamb, going 2-2 in the abbreviated COVID-19 2020 spring season and 4-7 overall last year.

• Gardner-Webb was picked to finish third in the 2022 Big South Conference Football Poll and was one of five Big South teams to receive a first-place vote in the balloting.

• GWU returned 61 letterwinners from last season, including an impressive 24 starters. Six of GWU’s offensive linemen who returned have starting experience and will clear a path for All-America candidate Narii Gaither – who was just shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2021 and has led the Big South in rushing yards in each of the last two years.

• Gaither was named the Big South Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and was joined on the All-Big South preseason offensive team by linemen Gabriel Thompson and Clayton Frady, receiver Justin Franklin, and quarterback Bailey Fisher.

• Ty French paced the Dawgs’ contingent on the preseason All-Big South defensive team and was also an All-America candidate heading into the 2022 season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior has led GWU in tackles-for-loss and sacks each of the last two seasons.

• French was joined on the All-Big South preseason defensive team by linebacker William McRainey and safety Jamari Brown.

• In a 56-21 season-opening win over Limestone (Sept. 1), The Webb tied a school-record with eight rushing touchdowns. GWU ran for 412 yards on 57 carries – its most ground yardage since moving to NCAA Division I in 2000.

• Redshirt freshman Janiero Crankfield carried the ball nine times for 89 yards and three touchdowns to be named the Big South Freshman of the Week and honorable mention FedEx Stats Perform National Freshman of the Week.

• Defensively, GWU saw the field for just 59 plays. Limestone had 216 of its 347 offensive yards after halftime, as Gardner-Webb went to a heavy dose of reserves over the final 30 minutes. The Saints had just 76 yards rushing on 23 carries for the game.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH GWU

• Coastal Carolina and Gardner-Webb have met a total of 14 times on the gridiron with CCU holding a 12-2 advantage.

• The 14 meetings are tied for the second-most meetings between the Chanticleers and one single team, as CCU has also played Charleston Southern 14 times. Coastal has played Liberty 15 times in the program’s history.

• Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Chants have won five-straight games over the Runnin’ Bulldogs, with the last meeting coming back in 2016 in Boiling Springs, N.C.

DATE LOCATION RESULT

10/04/03 at Coastal L, 17-38

10/30/04 at GWU W, 31-19

10/15/05 at Coastal W, 34-31 (OT)

11/11/06 at GWU W, 52-24

11/10/07 at Coastal W, 17-14

11/08/08 at GWU W, 23-18

11/07/09 at Coastal W, 26-21

10/30/10 at GWU W, 30-27 (OT)

10/22/11 at Coastal L, 24-26

11/03/12 at GWU W, 55-33

10/12/13 at Coastal W, 42-7

11/01/14 at GWU W, 38-14

11/07/15 at Coastal W, 46-0

10/15/16 at GWU W, 17-7

CCU-GWU CONNECTIONS

• Coastal and Gardner-Webb have several connections between the two programs heading into the week two meeting on Sept. 10.

• GWU All-Big South center Gabriel Thompson is the younger brother of former Coastal Carolina center Sam Thompson. The younger Thompson is GWU’s SAAC President and a student government senator.

• Former Chanticleer safety Dominique Davenport is in his third season as the running backs coach at Gardner-Webb. Davenport played at CCU from 2006-10 and was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2010. In Coastal’s 30-27 overtime win over GWU in 2010, he had a pick-six against the Runnin’ Bulldogs to help spark the road win.

• Coastal’s defensive backs coach Bryant Foster is a Gardner-Webb graduate, where he was a three-year starter for the Runnin’ Bulldogs at cornerback, safety, and outside linebacker. In 1998, Foster won the Bulldog Award, given to the most improved and dedicated player.

• Foster also spent four seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Gardner-Webb from 2007-10.

MOST WINS OVER A SINGLE OPPONENT

• Coastal is 12-2 all-time versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in program history.

• The 12 wins over the Runnin’ Bulldogs are the most by the Chanticleers over one single opponent in program history.

OPPONENT WINS RECORD

Gardner-Webb 12 12-2

Presbyterian 9 9-1

VMI 9 9-2

Charleston Southern 8 8-6

Furman 7 7-1

Liberty 7 7-8

Monmouth 5 5-0

North Carolina A&T 5 5-0

South Carolina State 5 5-0

FCS DOMINATION

• Coastal Carolina has posted an overall record of 110-47 (.701) all-time versus Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) or NCAA Division I-AA opponents.

• The Chanticleers were an FCS program from 2003 to 2016, going 106-46 versus FCS foes over that span. Since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2017, the Chants have gone 4-1 versus FCS opponents.