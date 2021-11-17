CCU football preparing for Texas State, senior day on Saturday afternoon

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team will host its final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday, Nov. 13, as the Chanticleers (8-2, 4-2 Sun Belt) will welcome the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) to Brooks Stadium for Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The game will also be Senior Day for the Chanticleers, as CCU will recognize 28 student-athletes prior to kickoff. Senior Day pregame festivities will start at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to show up early, be loud, be proud, be respectful, and wear Teal!

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

• Saturday will be Military Appreciation Day at Brooks Stadium. All military personnel and veterans will receive 20 percent off a ticket.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• The Chanticleers were ranked in both top 25 national preseason polls to start the season for the first time in program history.

• For the first time since Oct. 18, 2020, the Chanticleers were not ranked in either the AP or USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week (Nov. 14, 2021) ending their streak in the national polls at 22-consecutive weeks, a Sun Belt record.

Coastal in the Rankings in 2021

DATE AP COACHES CFP

Preseason 22 24 N/A

Sept. 7 17 19 N/A

Sept. 12 16 18 N/A

Sept. 19 17 17 N/A

Sept. 26 16 16 N/A

Oct. 3 15 15 N/A

Oct. 10 15 15 N/A

Oct. 17 14 16 N/A

Oct. 24 24 24 N/A

Oct. 31 21 21 NR

Nov. 7 22 21 NR

Nov. 14 NR NR NR

• Coastal was ranked in the top-25 in both polls for 11-straight weeks last season, reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

ELITE COMPANY

• Since the start of the 2020 season, the Chanticleers have put themselves in an elite company going 19-3 overall entering play this week versus Texas State (Nov. 20).

Record Since the Start of the 2020 Season

RANK TEAM RECORD

1. Alabama 22-1

2. Cincinnati 19-1

3. Coastal Carolina 19-3

BYU * 19-3

5. Georgia 18-2

*One of BYU’s losses came to Coastal Carolina

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS

• Each one of the Chanticleers’ three losses since the start of the 2020 season has come by three points or less and have come by a combined eight points overall.

Last Three Losses for CCU

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

12/26/20 vs. #23 Liberty L, 34-37 (OT)

10/20/21 at Appalachian State L, 27-30

11/13/21 Georgia State L, 40-42

BOWL BOUND

• With the Chanticleers’ 52-20 win at Arkansas State (Oct. 7) in week six, Coastal became the first team in all of FBS to become bowl eligible with six wins.

• With their eight wins this season, the Chants are headed to a bowl for the second-straight season and only their second bowl in program history since moving to the FBS level full-time in 2017.

CCU FBS Bowl History

YEAR BOWL

2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

HOME WINNING STREAK ENDED AT 12

• Coastal had its home-game winning streak snapped at 12 games with a 42-40 loss to Georgia State (Nov. 13) last week.

Winning Streak at Home

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

9/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/3/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

11/7/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23

12/5/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

9/2/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

9/10/21 Kansas W, 49-22

9/25/21 UMass W, 53-3

10/2/21 ULM W, 59-6

10/28/21 Troy W, 35-28

11/13/12 Georgia State L, 40-42

• CCU’s record for most consecutive home wins is 13-straight victories from 2012-14.

2021 SENIOR DAY

• Saturday’s contest versus Texas State (Nov. 20) will be Senior Day for 28 super seniors, redshirt seniors, graduate transfers, and four-year players at CCU.

2021 Senior Day Honors

CHANT

#1 Derick Bush Sr.

#2 D’Jordan Strong Sr.

#4 Kendricks Gladney Jr. S-Sr.

#4 Isaiah Likely Sr.

#5 Shermari Jones Sr.

#6 Jaivon Heiligh Sr.

#10 Alex Spillum R-Sr.

#11 Kameron Brown S-Sr.

#11 Amadou Fofana S-Sr.

#12 Bryce Carpenter Sr.

#20 Greg Latushko S-Sr.

#22 Coleman Reich R-So.

#26 Brayden Matts R-Sr.

#29 Massimo Biscardi Sr.

#29 Silas Kelly S-Sr.

#34 Teddy Gallagher S-Sr.

#35 Kieran Colahan R-So.

#41 Myles Olufemi S-Sr.

#43 Enock Makonzo R-Sr.

#44 E.J. Porter R-Sr.

#51 Sam Thompson S-Sr.

#52 C.J. Brewer S-Sr.

#55 CJ Schrimpf S-Sr.

#63 Trey Carter S-Sr.

#72 Antwine Loper R-Sr.

#79 Steven Bedosky S-Sr.

#94 Jeffrey Gunter R-Sr.

#98 Charles Ouverson S-Sr.

SERIES VERSUS TEXAS STATE

• Coastal is 2-1 all-time versus Texas State, including having won each of the last two meetings between the two teams.

• However, the Chanticleers are 1-1 all-time versus the Bobcats at home inside Brooks Stadium, falling to Texas State 27-7 in 2017.

DATE RESULT

10/28/17 Texas State L, 7-27

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

SCOUTING THE BOBCATS

• Texas State is 3-7 overall on the season and 2-4 in Sun Belt play entering the contest on Saturday (Nov. 20).

• The Bobcats are 1-3 on the road this season with the lone road win coming in overtime at FIU (Sept. 11).

• Texas State has lost four of its last five games, including a 38-30 home loss to Georgia Southern (Nov. 13) last Saturday.

• The Bobcats offense is averaging 23.2 points per game and has scored 20 points or more in eight of their 10 games this season.

• The offense is averaging 347.8 total yards of offense per game with 139.9 rushing yards and 207.9 passing yards per contest.

• While the Bobcats have played two quarterbacks this season, they have turned to Tyler Vitt over the last three games. Vitt is 51-for-90 for 567 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on the season, including taking every snap the last three games.

• Season starter Brady McBride, who missed two games due to injury, is back and could see the field this Saturday. In seven games, he has completed 146-of-244 passes for 1,507 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

• Both Vitt and McBride’s favorite receivers have been Marcell Barbee (38 rec., 482 yards, 4 TDs) and Javen Banks (36 rec., 553 yards, 5 TDs) who lead the team in catches, yards, and touchdowns, combining for nine scores.

• On the ground, the Bobcats have four players averaging over 4.0 yards per carry led by Calvin Hill with 104 carries for 491 yards and one touchdown and Jahmyl Jeter with 69 totes for 304 yards and six rushing scores.

• The Bobcats defense ranks in the middle of the Sun Belt and FBS in allowing 419.6 yards per game to their opponents this year.

• Text State has allowed 20 touchdowns on both the ground and through the air and has allowed 33.9 points per game.

• Markeveon Coleman leads the team with 71 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles-for-loss, while Sione Tupou and Troy Lefeged Jr. follow with 66 and 60 total tackles each, respectively.

• The defense has only three interceptions this season but has forced 13 turnovers, recovering eight fumbles on the year.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics