CCU football remains in the national polls after loss to App State on Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team was ranked for the 20th consecutive time this week, as the Chanticleers came in at No. 24 in both the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches polls, it was announced on Sunday.

The Chanticleers have been ranked as high as No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 15 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this season.

Last season, CCU broke into the top 25 for the first time in the program’s FBS history on Oct. 18, 2020.



Coastal’s No. 14 national ranking in the final top 25 polls of the season last year in 2020 were both Sun Belt Conference records, eclipsing Appalachian State’s final rankings of No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the AP poll in 2019.

In 2020, the Chanticleers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both of which were Sun Belt Conference records, and ranked in the top 25 in both the national polls for 10-straight weeks. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

No. 24 Coastal (6-1, 2-1 SBC) will play host to the Troy Trojans (4-3, 2-1 SBC) for a “Black Out” on Thursday night, Oct. 28, inside Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics