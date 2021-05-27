CCU football, Sun Belt Conference announce kickoff times for some games this fall

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference in conjunction with ESPN announced the networks and game times for the first three weeks and all scheduled midweek games of the 2021 college football season on Thursday afternoon.

Two of the Chanticleers’ first three games in 2021 will air on national television, as the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will host Kansas on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and then hit the road for a high-noon showdown at Buffalo on Sept. 18 on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

CCU’s three midweek games in October will all kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Chants will play at Arkansas State (Oct. 7) on ESPNU, stay on the road to play at Appalachian State (Oct. 20) two weeks later on ESPN2, and wrap up the month with a Thursday night home contest versus Troy (Oct. 28) on ESPNU.

Updated 2021 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – vs. The Citadel – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sept. 10 – vs. Kansas – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Sept. 18 – at Buffalo – Noon ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games on 9/11

Sept. 25 – vs. UMass – TBA

Oct. 2 – vs. ULM – TBA

Oct. 7 – at Arkansas State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Oct. 20 – at Appalachian State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Oct. 28 – vs. Troy – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Nov. 6 – at Georgia Southern – TBA

Nov. 13 – vs. Georgia State – TBA

Nov. 20 – vs. Texas State – TBA

Nov. 26 – at South Alabama – TBA

ESPN also announced networks, dates, and game times for the 2021 Bowl Season, which included the five bowl tie-ins for the Sun Belt Conference.

Sun Belt Bowl Tie-Ins

Cure Bowl – Dec 17, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Lending Tree Bowl – Dec 18, 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Dec 18, 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach Bowl – Dec 20, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl – Dec 25, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Conference