CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers scored first to lead from start to finish in a 35-28 home win over Sun Belt Conference East Division foe Appalachian State on Thursday night at a sold-out Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers outrushed the Mountaineers 192-88 for the contest and totaled 476 yards to App State’s 367, including outgaining the Mountaineers 93-9 in the third quarter of play.

Leading the way offensively was the quarterback duo of Grayson McCall and Bryce Carpenter, while six different Chants caught a pass and six different Chants had positive rushing yards in the win.

McCall was 18-for-26 for 253 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while Carpenter was 1-for-1 with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gravette.

Joining Gravette with a touchdown reception was Sam Pinckney (4 rec., 80 yards, TD) and Jacob Jenkins (2 rec., 16 yards, TD), while Jared Brown finished the game with a team-high 163 all-purpose yards – with a team-high 84 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards.

Defensively, the “Black Swarm” was led by linebacker JT Killen with seven tackles, while fellow linebacker Shane Bruce finished with six stops. Three Chants in Jairan Parker, Josaiah Stewart, and Charles Arnold Jr. all added five tackles, while Stewart also had 1.5 tackles-for-loss in the win.

Linebacker Tyler Bird led the way for the visiting Mountaineers with a game-high 11 tackles, including 1.0 tackle-for-loss, while Ronald Clarke added seven stops in the loss.

In front of a record-setting crowd of 21,224 at Brooks Stadium, the Chanticleers got on the scoreboard first on their opening offensive series, as running back Aaron Bedgood took the first offensive play 15 yards to start the drive. Two plays later, Jared Brown took a pitch and ran untouched 45 yards down the Coastal sideline to put the Men in Black on top first at 7-0 with 13:23 to go in the opening quarter.

After the two teams swapped punts, the Mountaineers drove 79 yards in just seven plays, taking just 3:25 off the game clock to tie the game up at 7-7 on a two-yard touchdown dive by Daetrich Harrington with 4:48 to go in the first quarter.

Coastal quickly answered as the Chants needed just four plays to go 78 yards and retake the lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Carpenter to Gravette down the middle of the field to put the home on top 14-7 with 2:40 left before the second quarter.

The “Black Swarm” defense forced a three-and-out with the help of an App State penalty to give the ball back to the “Teal Team 6” offense with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Just four plays into the second quarter, McCall found a wide-open Sam Pinckney in the end zone on a broken coverage play by the App State defense from 38 yards to cap a five-play, 73-yard scoring drive that took 2:33 off the game clock and extended the Chants’ lead to two scores at 21-7.

The next score would come by way of the visitors from Boone, N.C., as the Mountaineers went to the air to find pay dirt, as Brice hit a streaking Dalton Stroman down the left sideline for a one-handed 41-yard touchdown pass to trim the Chants’ lead to 21-14 following the extra-point with 6:52 left in the opening half.

On the ensuing Coastal offensive series, the Chants strung together two first downs to drive down to the App State 30-yard line before a sack on a third-and-eight forced the home team to call a timeout before a fourth-and-12.

The Chants elected to try the 52-yard field goal attempt; however, it fell short and to the left of the uprights to give the ball to the Mountaineers at their own 34-yard line.

Neither team would find the end zone for the final six minutes of the first half as the Chants held on to a seven-point lead at 21-14 at the half.

The two defenses bowed their backs to start the second half, as each team forced a turnover on downs to keep the score at 21-14 with 4:21 to go in the third quarter.

With the third quarter winding down, the Chants started their second drive of the quarter on the App State 42-yard line. McCall engineered a seven-play, 42-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 14-yard pass to Jared Brown and an eight-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch to Jenkins to push the lead to 28-14 with 14:53 left in the final quarter of play.

After Coastal’s kickoff went out of bounds to give the Mountaineers the ball at the 35-yard line, the “Black Swarm” defense came up with another big play, as Jerrod Clark forced Brice to throw an errant pass which was picked off by safety Tavyn Jackson at the Coastal 45-yard line. The redshirt senior returned the ball to the App State one-yard line before running out of gas.

Three plays later, running back Reese White powered his way into the end zone from two yards out to take advantage of the App State turnover and pushed the lead out to double-digits at 35-14 with 13:10 to go in the contest.

Refusing to go away, the Mountaineers quickly answered with a score of their own, using just 2:01 off the game clock to go 80 yards and six plays, capping the drive on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Brice to Page with 11:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Chants then went to the ground game to try to take time off the clock, however, a fumble on a first-and-10 at the App State 42-yard line gave the ball back to the App State offense.

App State took advantage of the turnover, as Brice connected with Deshaun Davis for 18 yards on a third-and-10 to keep the hope alive for the visitors. After a personal foul by a Coastal defender on a third-and-six kept the App State drive alive, Brice again made a play, rushing for 14 yards on a third-and-eight to set up a first-and-goal from the five-yard line.

Two plays later, Brice ran into the end zone from five yards out to cut the Chants’ lead to one score at 35-28 with 3:01 on the game clock.

On the ensuing Coastal possession, the Chants looked like they were going to have to punt the ball back to the visitors, only to see McCall drop the ball on a dime to a streaking Jared Brown for a 47-yard gain on a third-and-11 to not only keep the drive alive and flip the field.

The big play on the third down allowed the Chants to run the clock out before the students rushed the field with the home team on top at 35-28.

The Chanticleers (8-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) will return home to host Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Notes

Coastal improved to an 8-1 on the season for the second consecutive year.

The win pushed the Chanticleers to 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

With the win, the Chants extended their winning streak at home over App State to two-straight games.

The Chants improved to 7-3 all-time on Thursday nights with the win over the Mountaineers.

Coastal moved to 5-1 overall at home on the year with the victory.

The win pushes Coastal’s record to 30-4 since the start of the 2020 season.

CCU improved to 17-3 overall in games on national television since the start of the 2020 season.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers played in front of a Brooks Stadium record of 21,224.

With his two touchdowns on Thursday night, Grayson McCall has been responsible for 90 touchdowns in his career at CCU, one off the record of 91 held by Alex Ross.

For the second consecutive game and the fifth time this season, the “Black Swarm” defense held their opponent to under 100 yards rushing for the game.

The CCU defense recorded two turnovers in the win over App State, marking the seventh game this season that the Chants have forced more than one turnover for the contest.

Jared Brown’s touchdown in the first quarter was his first rushing touchdown of his career at CCU.

Jared Brown’s 45-yard touchdown run was the shortest touchdown of the season, the first one under 50-yards on the season.

Grayson McCall’s touchdown pass to Sam Pinckney in the second quarter marked the 22nd-straight game that he has thrown a touchdown pass.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics