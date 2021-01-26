CCU football to begin spring ball Wednesday, host spring game on February 18

CONWAY, S.C. – The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will return to the practice fields for spring practice starting Wednesday, Jan. 27, as the defense of the conference title starts for the upcoming 2021 season.

Deposits for 2021 season tickets are just $100. Call the Chanticleer Athletic Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu to reserve your spot in Brooks Stadium for the 2021 campaign!

The spring practice season includes 15 practices over a four-week span with it culminating with the annual Spring Game on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. inside Brooks Stadium.

Practice Schedule (tentative):

Jan. 27 – 9:45 a.m.

Jan. 28 – 9:45 a.m.

Jan. 29 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 1 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 2 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 4 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 5 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 8 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 9 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 11 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 12 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 15 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 16 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 17 – 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 18 – Spring Game (6:30 p.m.)

*Practices will not be open due to COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

Information on attendance at the Spring Game will be communicated as we get closer to gameday on Feb. 18.

Known for holding its spring practice period early in the new year, the Chants were one of just two teams in all of NCAA FBS football last spring to get in a full spring practice schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Football