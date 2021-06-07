CCU football returning to full capacity at Brooks Stadium in 2021

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW/CCU) — Coastal Carolina University Athletics announced Monday Brooks Stadium is expected to be at full capacity for all seven of the Chanticleers’ home contests on the “Surf Turf” for the upcoming 2021 season.

“We are excited to welcome back a full house to our athletic venues in the fall including Brooks Stadium where we encourage Chanticleer fans far and wide to join Teal Nation in Conway for a much-anticipated 2021 season,” Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics Matt Hogue said.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will open the 2021 schedule with home games versus The Citadel on Thursday night Sept. 2, and Kansas on Friday, Sept. 10. The contest versus the Jayhawks will mark the first time in program history that the Chanticleers will host a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium.



Following a road game at Buffalo (Sept. 18), the Chants will return home to renew the series with the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, Sept. 25.



The Sun Belt Conference Championship title defense will then begin with the conference opener at home versus ULM on Saturday, Oct. 2, before concluding the month of October at home on Thursday night, Oct. 28, versus the Troy Trojans.



Coastal will play back-to-back home games versus Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 20, to wrap up their 2021 home schedule.

2021 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Any fan that is interested in purchasing season tickets can call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu.