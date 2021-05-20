CCU football to host Kansas on Friday, September 10th on national television

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina home football game versus Power 5 opponent Kansas out of the Big 12 Conference will be nationally televised live on an ESPN network under the lights at Brooks Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10.

Further information on game time and network to be announced later this month.

The Kansas Jayhawks will be the first-ever Power 5 opponent to play on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium.

Coastal is 2-0 all-time versus the Jayhawks having defeated Kansas twice in Lawrence, Kan. over the last two years. The Chanticleers upended the Jayhawks 12-7 on Sept. 7, 2019, for the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 school, and then went back to Kansas to beat the Jayhawks 38-23 last season on Sept. 12, 2020.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will kick off the 2021 Coastal Carolina football season on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at home versus The Citadel. The game time will be announced at a later date.

2021 football season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu to reserve a spot in Brooks Stadium for the 2021 campaign!

Season tickets are the most cost-effective way to enjoy a fall event in Horry County and this season there are a variety of options available.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics