ATLANTA (WBTW) – CCU quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 248 yards, most of those going to Jared Brown who scored 2 touchdowns as the Chanticleers moved to 4-0 with a 41-27 win over Georgia State on Thursday night. The Chants also began Sun Belt Conference with a win, avenging a loss last season to the Panthers in Conway, 42-40.

McCall did leave the game in the 4th quarter with a lower leg injury, but was seen walking around the sidelines and helping Bryce Carpenter and Jarrett Guest at the QB position.

Running back CJ Beasley ran for 142 yards on the ground and the CCU defense forced 4 turnovers to turn the tide their way. CCU jumped up to a 21-7 lead after 15 minutes and never let the Panthers get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

The Chanticleers will return home to face SBC rival Georgia Southern on Saturday, October 1 at 4pm inside of Brooks Stadium.