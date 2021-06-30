CCU football’s Chad Scott named 2020 FootballScoop strength & conditioning coach of the year

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina director of football speed, strength and conditioning Chad Scott has been named the 2020 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year presented by AstroTurf as selected by prior winners.

In just his second year at the FBS level, Scott helped Coastal Carolina post its best season ever by fielding one of the healthiest teams in college football. The Chanticleers started the same 11 players in nine of 11 regular-season games, and the other two were slight lineup tweaks, not changes made necessary by injury. On offense, three starters missed a game apiece.

In 2020, the Chanticleers picked up the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title, posted an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and played the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.



The 2020 season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.



The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two such victories in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

Overall the offense in 2020 led the conference in scoring offense (37.2 points per game), third-down conversion percentage (52.3 percent), fourth-down conference percentage (76.5 percent), time of possession (33:50), completion percentage (66.6 percent), fewest interceptions thrown (5), and team passing efficiency (177.72).



CCU was second in the league for the year in red-zone offense (88.3 percent) and second in both sacks allowed per game (1.17) and tackles-for-loss allowed per game (4.33) on the year. The Chants also ranked third in the conference total offense (449.8 yards per game) and rushing offense (218.3 yards per game), both of which ranked in the top 25 nationally.



On the defensive side of the ball, the Chants led the Sun Belt in fumble recoveries (9) and was second in interceptions (16), which also ranked third nationally. CCU led the Sun Belt in turnovers forced (12) and was second in turnover margin (+13).



The defense was also second in the Sun Belt in scoring defense (20.2 points per game), second in sacks per game (2.83), second in fourth-down conversion percent defense (44.4 percent), third in first downs defense (223), third in fewest passing yards allowed (204.2 yards per game), third in fewest rushing yards allowed (147.7 yards per game), third in tackles-for-loss per game (6.4), third in total defense (351.9 yards per game), and fourth in third-down conversion percentage defense (38.0 percent).



The team also ranked first in the conference and second nationally in fewest penalties per game (3.67) and was second in the Sun Belt on the season in both fewest penalties (44), and fewest penalty yards (428).