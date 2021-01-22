CCU goalkeeper Tor Saunders drafted into the MLS

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University’s Tor Saunders was drafted in the third round by the Nashville SC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Saunders became the 13th player in Coastal Carolina men’s soccer history to be drafted in the MLS SuperDraft and the first since Frantzdy Pierrot’s second round pick by the Colorado Rapids FC in the 2017 SuperDraft.

“We are all delighted for Tor to get this chance with a great club and staff like Nashville,” head coach Shaun Docking said. “He thoroughly deserves this opportunity after transferring here to us last spring. He has been such an integral part to us winning the Sun Belt Conference this past fall and earning a No. 5 national ranking along with the NCAA Tournament this spring. His hard-working attitude and approach to his development each and every day has been an example for us all. We are excited to continue to watch him grow as a player and person with this richly deserved next step!”

After transferring to CCU from Akron, Saunders became one of the top goalkeepers not only in the Sun Belt but in the nation.

He received the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor on two occasions while also receiving both the College Soccer News and TopDrawer Soccer National Teams of the Week award.

Following the fall season, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year to go along with All-Sun Belt honors. He topped the season off by being named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team while picking up the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor.

The Nashville SC’s inaugural season was 2020, opening their first season in the Tennessee Capital hosting Atlanta United FC on Feb. 29, 2020. The match was played in front of 59,069 people, becoming the highest attended soccer event in the state of Tennessee.

The Nashville SC went on to finish its first season seventh in the 14-team Eastern Division with an 8-7-8 overall record with 32 points.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics