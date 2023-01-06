CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Tim Beck has completed his coaching staff, which includes a staff of coaches with coaching experience ranging from the NFL, USFL, Power 5, Group of 5, FCS, and high school levels.

Offensive Staff



Travis Trickett – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks

Trickett joined Coach Beck’s staff as the Chanticleers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Trickett, who has worked on staffs with notable coaches such as Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban, and Rich Rodriquez, has served eight seasons as an offensive coordinator with stints at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016), and Samford (2012-15).

Trickett came to Coastal after serving one season at South Florida as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Derek Warehime – Offensive Line

Warehime joined Coach Beck’s staff as the offensive line coach. He worked with Beck previously, as the two were on the offensive staff together at Texas from 2017-19.

Warehime came to Coastal Carolina after his second stint at the University of New Mexico from 2020-22.

In his second stint at New Mexico, Warehime was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for the program from 2020-22. He previously was on staff from 2012-14, serving as the tight ends coach, adding the duties of run-game coordinator in 2014.

Kriss Proctor – Tight Ends

Proctor joined Coach Beck’s staff as the tight ends coach.

Proctor came to Coastal from NC State where he served as the offensive quality control assistant under offensive coordinators Eliah Drinkwitz and Beck from 2016-22.

While working with Beck at NC State over each of the last three seasons (2020-22), he helped lead the Wolfpack to three-consecutive eight-plus win seasons, three-straight bowl appearances, and a combined record of 25-12.



In each of his last two seasons in Raleigh, N.C., over 2021-22, NC State’s offense was ranked in the top half of the highly-touted Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) in scoring offense, total offense, and passing offense, while continuing to set program records along the way.

Perry Parks – Wide Receivers

Parks, a Coastal Carolina alum, joined Coach Beck’s coaching staff as the wide receivers coach.

Parks joined the Chanticleers’ football team as a walk-on in 2002 and earned a full scholarship in 2003 before ultimately being named team captain before graduating in 2007.

Parks returned to Coastal after two years on the coaching staff at Charlotte, where he oversaw one of the 49ers’ strongest units in the wide receivers from 2021-22.

Charlotte posted two of its top three passing seasons during Parks’ two seasons as receivers coach. His group set a new school record with 27 receiving touchdowns in 2021 and matched that mark in 2022.

Parks moved up into the college ranks in 2021 after six seasons as the head coach at Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C. He led the Blazers to a 44-24 record in his six seasons. He ranks second in school history with 44 wins and had over 30 players sign to play collegiately.

Parks graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Coastal Carolina. He received his master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University in 2011.

Xavier Dye – Running Backs

Dye, a Greenwood, S.C., native, joined Coach Beck’s coaching staff as the running backs coach.

Dye came to Coastal Carolina after three years on staff at South Florida from 2020-22, where he worked with CCU’s current offensive coordinator Trickett in coaching the wide receivers in 2020 and the tight ends group in 2021-22. He also served as the recruiting coordinator for his last two seasons in Tampa.

He ventured to USF after serving as the wide receivers coach on head coach Neal Brown’s first staff at West Virginia during the 2019 season, also coaching alongside Trickett, after two years at his alma mater in Clemson.



Dye served as an offensive graduate assistant coach working with the receiving corps for two years at Clemson from 2017-18, which included future NFL wideouts Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, and Hunter Renfrow.

Over those two years, the Tigers posted a 27-2 record, won two ACC championships, and made two College Football Playoff appearances, including winning the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.



Prior to his return to Clemson, Dye served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Woodmont High School, helping lead the Wildcats to an appearance in the 2016 South Carolina 5A playoffs. He also spent two years at Greenville High School, serving the first year in 2014 as the wide receivers coach before adding offensive coordinator duties in 2015.



He spent the 2013 season at Western Carolina as a defensive quality control coach and an academic counselor.



A dean’s list student at Clemson, Dye played wide receiver for the Tigers from 2007-10 and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. While a student-athlete at Clemson, Dye was active in community service events and earned on spot on the American Football Coaches Association’s (AFCA) Allstate Good Works Team as well as being named a finalist for the John Wooden Award. He was selected for the FCA Spiritual Award and served as a keynote speaker at numerous functions.

Defensive Staff

Craig Naivar – Defensive Coordinator / Safeties

With nearly 30 years of experience, including in the Pac-12 and Big 12, Naivar joined head Coach Beck’s staff as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Naivar, who was on the same coaching staff as Coach Beck at Texas from 2017-19, came to Coastal Carolina after one year at SMU as the Mustangs’ special teams coordinator and safeties coach in 2022.

In his one season at SMU, the Mustangs’ special teams unit led the American Athletic Conference in blocked punts with four and was second in the league in net punting at 41.02 yards, both of which ranked in the top 25 in all of FBS. The unit also ranked fourth in the AAC in punt return defense (5.75 ypr) and punt returns (9.47 ypr).

Dan Carrel – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Carrel joined Coach Beck’s coaching staff as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Carrel returns to the college ranks after spending one year as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Panthers under head coach Jeff Fisher in the United States Football League (USFL).

One of the better defensive units in the USFL in 2022, the Panthers recorded the only shutout victory of the 2022 USFL season, a 24-0 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. Carrel coached Frank Ginda, who was second in the USFL in total tackles for the year.

Before coaching in the USFL, Carrel spent two seasons at UMass, serving as a defensive analyst in 2020 and the linebackers coach in 2021.

Jimmy Brumbaugh – Defensive Line / Defensive Run Game Coordinator

A former All-SEC defensive lineman, Brumbaugh joined Coach Beck’s staff as the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.

A total of 17 players developed under Brumbaugh have been selected in the NFL Draft, including six first-rounders.

Brumbaugh came to Coastal Carolina after one season at his alma mater Auburn in 2022. He helped the Tigers’ defense rank in the top half of the SEC in sacks with an average of 2.17 last season. He also coached edge rusher Derick Hall, who was voted to the Coaches All-SEC first team.

He returned to the Plains after serving as a defensive line analyst at Oregon in 2021, helping the Ducks to a 10-4 record and a top-25 finish.

Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Brumbaugh was the defensive line coach at Colorado and the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Tennessee. Before joining the staff at Colorado, Brumbaugh was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Maryland for two seasons from 2017-18.

He spent the prior four seasons at Kentucky from 2013-16, establishing himself as one of the top defensive line coaches in the country. He also served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech (2008-09) and Syracuse (2010-11), and was an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator at LSU (2006-07). At LSU, Brumbaugh helped the Tigers win a BCS National Championship in 2007.

Curtis Fuller – Cornerbacks

A former NFL player and coach, Fuller joined the Coastal Carolina football coaching staff as the cornerbacks coach.

Over his time in the NFL, he coached and worked with James Bradberry, Budda Baker, Shaq Thompson, Mike Adams, Charles Woodson, Cortland Finnegan, Colin Jones, Jason McCourty, Patrick Peterson, Captain Munnerlyn, and Michael Griffin.

Fuller comes to CCU after a one-year stint as the safeties coach at Texas A&M – Commerce in 2022. In his one season in the Lone Star State, the Lions’ defense led the Southland Conference in several defensive categories.

Fuller has served as an assistant coach for 12 years in the NFL, including stops at the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and the Arizona Cardinals.



He was an assistant special teams coach and defensive assistant with the Packers and part of the Super Bowl 45-winning coaching staff. He also coached in Super Bowl 50 on the Panthers staff as the assistant defensive backs coach and assisted in the special teams unit.



Josh Miller – Special Teams / Outside Linebackers

Miller, who joined the Coastal football coaching staff in January 2020, will stay on Coach Beck’s staff working with both special teams and outside linebackers.



Miller came to CCU after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Furman from 2017-19.

In 2022, Miller worked with two All-Sun Belt honorees in second-team selection Josaiah Stewart and honorable mention honoree Adrian Hope in 2022, as well as first-year spur linebackers Jahmar Brown and Jairan Parker.



In 2021, Miller helped the defense again sit atop of the Sun Belt Conference in several statistical categories and worked directly with Jeffrey Gunter, who earned All-Sun Belt second-team honors, and Enock Makonzo with honorable mention honors. Gunter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round (252nd overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.



The 2021 defense ranked in the top 35 nationally in several categories, placing 16th in passing defense (190.3 ypg), 25th in scoring defense (21.6 ppg), 25th in total defense (339.5 ypg), and 32nd in red zone defense (77.5 percent).



In 2020, the Chants’ defense led the Sun Belt in fumble recoveries (9) and was second in interceptions (16), which also ranked third nationally. CCU led the Sun Belt in turnovers forced (25) and was second in turnover margin (+13), which both ranked among the nation’s best at the end of the 2020 season.



Speed, Strength and Conditioning

Quinn Barham – Director of Football, Speed, Strength and Conditioning

Barham joined the Coastal coaching staff as the director of football speed, strength, and conditioning at Coastal Carolina.

A rising star in the profession, Barham came to Coastal Carolina after working on The Ohio State University football strength and conditioning staff for seven years from 2016-22. With the Buckeyes, he played an instrumental role in four Big Ten Championships, multiple College Football Playoff appearances, and the development of numerous NFL Draft Picks.