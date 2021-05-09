CCU hits 4 home runs, but drops series finale to Troy, 10-6

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina hit two home runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings, yet couldn’t overcome a 10-run deficit in a 10-6 Sunday afternoon loss to the Troy Trojans at Springs Brooks Stadium.



Sophomore second baseman Dale Thomas (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) hit a career-high two home runs to give him numbers three and four on the year. Junior catcher BT Riopelle (2-for-4, BB, run) and sophomore shortstop Eric Brown (2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) each had to hits apiece, with Brown hitting a two-run home run in the seventh, while fellow sophomore Zack Beach (1-for-3, HR, RBI, run) also had a home run on the day.



Thomas’ two home runs in the contest marked the third time this season that a Chant has hit multiple home runs in a game joining Tanner Garrison (March 8 vs. UConn) and BT Riopelle (March 12 vs. FIU).



With the four home runs, the Chanticleers have hit multiple home runs in 13 games this season.



Troy’s offense used at least one base hit from nine different hitters including two hits apiece from Caleb Bartolero (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs) and Nic Nolan (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs). Logan Cerny (1-for-1, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) drove in two RBIS, while Donovan Whibbs (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs) plated three runs in the win.



Freshman hurler Connor Kurki (0-1) suffered the loss in just his second career start, as the right-hander gave up six runs on four hits, five walks, and one strikeout over 2.0 innings pitched.



Trojan starter Bay Witcher (5-2) earned the win, as he threw 5.0-scoreless innings, pitching around three Coastal hits and seven walks while striking out four hitters.



Like in the previous two games of the weekend conference series, the visiting Trojans scored first with an RBI single through the right side in the first inning and added to their lead with a two-run home in the top half of the second to lead 3-0 after two innings of play.



Troy continued its scoring pace with four more runs in the top of the third on a Nolan RBI single, a two-run double that landed just inside the left-field foul line off the bat of Whibbs, and a wild pitch with the bases loaded to push its lead to 7-0 midway through the third inning.



The Chanticleers put a runner on base in the first and two more runners in each of the second and third innings, yet were unable to get the key hit to get on the scoreboard over the first three frames.



The Trojans then blew the game wide open with a three-run fourth, as Nolan and Clay Stearns hit back-to-back RBI base hits while Whibbs followed with an RBI ground out to shortstop to extend their lead to 10-0 midway through the contest.



While the bullpen slowed the Trojans’ offense attack, the Chanticleers broke through in a big way in the bottom of the seventh with four hits including a 415-foot solo shot off the batting cage beyond the boardwalk from Thomas to start the inning and a two-run home run by Brown four batter’s later to put the score at 10-3 in favor of the visiting team.



Following a 1-2-3 inning by pitcher Hunter Sibley , the Chants went back to work at the plate in the bottom of the eighth with two more home runs, a two-run shot by Thomas for his second home run of the game, and then a solo home run to the opposite field from Beach to cut the Trojans’ lead to four at 10-6 with one inning to play.



Sibley would strand two runners in the top of the ninth to keep the score as is, however, the Chanticleers would ground out, fly out, and strike out in the bottom half of the inning drop their third-straight game.



Both teams left double-digit runners on base for the game with CCU stranding 14 and Troy 11.



Coastal (21-21, 5-10 SBC) will hit the road for a four-game road trip starting on Wednesday, May 12, at the College of Charleston (21-18). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

