CCU hosts Conway Kickoff Classic Luncheon Tuesday

CONWAY (WBTW) – On Tuesday afternoon, Horry County high school football coaches and Waccamaw’s Shane Fidler gathered for the annual Conway Kickoff Classic luncheon. Each coach spoke about their 2019 team and players in preparation for the 2019 season. State champions Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds along with North Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, St. James, Socastee, Waccamaw, Conway, and Carolina Forest make up the ten that will play on Friday evening at the newly renovated and expanded Brooks Stadium at CCU.
2019 Coaches:
Aynor – Jason Allen
Carolina Forest – Marc Morris
Conway – Carlton Terry
Green Sea Floyds – Donnie Kiefer
Loris – Jamie Snider
Myrtle Beach – Mickey Wilson
North Myrtle Beach – Matt Reel
Socastee – Marty Jacobs
St. James – Tommy Norwood
Waccamaw – Shane Fidler
Below is the schedule:
Friday, August 16 – Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium
6:30pm – Myrtle Beach vs. St. James
7:30pm – Green Sea Floyds vs. Socastee
8:30pm – Aynor vs. Carolina Forest
9:30pm – Waccamaw vs. North Myrtle Beach
10:30pm – Loris vs. Conway