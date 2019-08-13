CCU hosts Conway Kickoff Classic Luncheon Tuesday

Aynor’s Jason Allen speaks at the Conway Kickoff Classic press conference at CCU on Tuesday, August 13.

CONWAY (WBTW) – On Tuesday afternoon, Horry County high school football coaches and Waccamaw’s Shane Fidler gathered for the annual Conway Kickoff Classic luncheon. Each coach spoke about their 2019 team and players in preparation for the 2019 season. State champions Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds along with North Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, St. James, Socastee, Waccamaw, Conway, and Carolina Forest make up the ten that will play on Friday evening at the newly renovated and expanded Brooks Stadium at CCU.

2019 Coaches:

Aynor – Jason Allen

Carolina Forest – Marc Morris

Conway – Carlton Terry

Green Sea Floyds – Donnie Kiefer

Loris – Jamie Snider

Myrtle Beach – Mickey Wilson

North Myrtle Beach – Matt Reel

Socastee – Marty Jacobs

St. James – Tommy Norwood

Waccamaw – Shane Fidler

Below is the schedule:

Friday, August 16 – Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium

6:30pm – Myrtle Beach vs. St. James

7:30pm – Green Sea Floyds vs. Socastee

8:30pm – Aynor vs. Carolina Forest

9:30pm – Waccamaw vs. North Myrtle Beach

10:30pm – Loris vs. Conway