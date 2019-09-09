CCU Men announce their 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

Devante Jones and CCU will open the season at home Nov. 5 against Campbell.

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has completed its 2019-20 basketball schedule with 12 non-conference games.

Coastal Carolina, which released its Sun Belt Conference schedule on July 30, will play a total of 19 games in the friendly confines of the HTC Center in 2019-20.

CCU will begin the season with seven consecutive home games that will tip-off with the season-opener on Nov. 5 versus Campbell. Just three days later (Nov. 8), the Chanticleers will welcome a visit from Hampden-Sydney. The Chants will host their third game in seven days when Northern Kentucky makes a trip to CCU on Nov. 12.

The fourth game of the home-stand will be a Nov. 18 visit from Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders will stick around in Conway for the upcoming Myrtle Beach Invitational which will be played at CCU and the HTC Center once again this year. The host Chants will open up play with Utah in the home tournament on Nov. 21.

CCU will then face two more teams on its home court depending on winners and losers of the first day of games. Among the other teams with CCU in this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational are Utah and MTSU, who are in the same bracket as the Chants, as well as Villanova, Baylor, Mississippi State, Tulane, and Ohio. The other two games CCU will play are slated for Nov. 22 and 24.

After playing the first seven games of the season at the HTC Center, the Chants first road trip will be to Dover, Del., to face Delaware State (Nov. 30).

Coastal will start the month of December back in the HTC Center against Greensboro College (Dec. 4) before hitting the road to in-state rival Winthrop (Dec. 7) in Rock Hill, S.C.

The final game of the non-conference lineup includes a visit from North Carolina Central on Dec. 14.

The 2019-20 television schedule will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are now on sale at the CCU Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall. Every seat in the HTC Center is only $175 for all 16 home games (Myrtle Beach Invitational tickets are separate). To secure your seats now you can visit the Ticket Office in person or call 843-349-3436 for more information.

Courtesy: CCU Athletic Department

