CCU men defeat Georgia State in OT, 72-68 on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. – With Coastal Carolina University leading 70-68 with seven seconds left in overtime, Rudi Williams calmly stepped to the free throw line to knock down two free throws and seal the Chanticleers 72-68 road win over Georgia State University as the Chants move to 11-8 overall and 3-4 in Sun Belt Conference action.

The game was close the entire 45 minutes. There were 12 ties and 10 lead changes. CCU’s largest lead was six points and Georgia State’s largest lead was seven points.

Vince Cole continued his torrid scoring pace, finishing with a game-high 23 points, including knocking down five three-point field goals as the Chants placed five in double-digits. Cole also had a game and career-high four blocked shots.

Williams finished the game with 15 points and Ebrima Dibba scored 12 and tied for game-high honors with five assists as CCU finished with 18 assists on 25 made field goals. Essam Mostafa and Josh Uduje added 10 points each.

Eliel Nsoseme had a strong outing for Georgia State (6-9 / 0-4 Sun Belt) finishing with 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Ja’Heim Hudson came off the bench to score 15 for the Panthers and Corey Allen scored 11.

Neither team shot the ball very well as CCU shot 40.3 percent (25-62) and GSU shot 31.7 percent (26-82). Georgia State grabbed 27 offensive rebounds that helped lead them to 82 field goal attempts.

CCU did another solid job of knocking down their three-point field goals, as CCU hit 10 of their 22 attempts for 45.5 percent. The Chants also did a solid job at the free throw line hitting 12-of-15 attempts, including all six of their attempts in overtime.

The Chants turned the ball over 13 times in the opening half which led to eight Panther’s points as GSU took a 30-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Mostafa led CCU with eight points and eight rebounds and Cole added six points. The Chants only shot 29 percent from the field, but stayed close by grabbing 31 rebounds.

Nsoeme led GSU with seven points and Hudson and Allen added five each, as GSU finished the opening half shooting 33 percent from the field.

With the win, it marks the first time since CCU joined the Sun Belt they have gone on the road to defeat both Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

CCU will be back home to host Little Rock, Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m.

