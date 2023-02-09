CONWAY, S.C. – Jomaru Brown came off the bench to lead five Coastal players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Andrew Taylor answered with a career-high 33 points as Marshall led the whole way and took a 92-74 win in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Brown led Coastal with 16 points, while Essam Mostafa, Kylan Blackmon, and Josh Uduje each had 11 points. Jimmy Nichols came off the bench to get his 10 points, while point guard Antonio Daye finished with seven points and six assists. Mostafa also had a game and team-high 10 rebounds in collecting his 15th double-double of the season. The loss knocked Coastal to 10-15 overall and 4-9 in the league.

“Our confidence is down, and right now that’s a big problem for us,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “We missed three-point shots and that was the difference. We have played so much better this year, but we’re just not seeing our shots go in right now. But, to their credit, Marshall’s starting five is as good as any in the league.”

Coastal missed its first 10 three-point tries before finishing 7-of-25 from long range.

Coastal will continue its four-game home stand on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET when it hosts James Madison. The Chanticleers will then welcome Georgia State next Thursday night and Texas State the following Saturday afternoon.