BOONE, N.C. – Jomaru Brown scored 20 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell 63-62 on a late basket to App State Thursday night in Boone, N.C.

In a game that featured 17 lead changes and seven ties, the Chants (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) trailed 61-58 with 1:21 left in the game when Brown scored on a floater in the lane to cut the lead to one. After an App State missed free throw, the Chanticleers ran the shot clock down before Brown drove to the basket and was fouled on the play. He hit both free throws with 8.4 seconds left in the game to put the Chants up 62-61.

The Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) came down and forced up a three-point attempt that missed its mark, but in a scramble for the loose rebound, App State’s CJ Huntley was able to tip the ball to the rim, the ball fell through the net with less than one second remaining to give App State the one-point victory.

Conway high school product Jimmy Nichols made the first start of his CCU career and responded with 12 points and five rebounds.

CCU will play the second of four consecutive road games on Saturday, Jan. 7, when the Chanticleers face Marshall in a 3:30pm tip from Huntington, WV.