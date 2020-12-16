CCU men fall on the road to hot shooting Wofford, 88-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and lost 88-77 to a hot-shooting Wofford Terrier team in dropping their first game of the year.

The Chantcleers (4-1) trailed by as many as 14 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, but fought back to cut the lead to 81-76 with a DeVante’ Jones basket with less than two minutes left in the game.

From there the Terriers outscored 7-1 to end the Chants comeback.

Wofford connected on 15 three-pointers in the game and none bigger than Storm Murphy’s three over Essam Mostafa with just over a minute left to push Wofford’s lead back out to 84-76.

Jones led the Chants with a team-high 25 points and also added seven rebounds and three steals. Deanthony Tipler came off the bench to score 19 points and hit a team-high four threes for the Chants.

Mostafa scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and Tim Ceaser added 10 points.

CCU finished the game shooting 41 percent (25-61) from the field and only hit eight-of-26 (28.6%) on their three-point attempts.

Meanwhile Wofford (3-2) shot 50 percent from the field and hit 15-of-32 (46.9%) from beyond the three-point line.

Murphy led the Terriers with a game-high 26 points and Morgan Safford scored 21. Tray Hollowell added 13 and Messiah Jones 10.

CCU did out-rebound the Terriers 40-33 with 18 of those coming on the offensive end and led to 21 second chance points. CCU had 13 turnovers, only three in the second half, but Wofford was able to turn those turnovers into 19 points.

The Chants will host two more games before the holiday break. Delaware State will visit Conway Thursday, Dec. 17 for a 6 p.m. game and Alice Lloyd (Ky.) will play the Chants Friday Dec. 18, also at 6 p.m.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics