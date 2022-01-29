CCU men fall to Arkansas State at home, 73-67

CONWAY, S.C. – Junior guard Ebrima Dibba scored a season-high 16 points, but Arkansas State pulled away in the final minutes to earn a 73-66 win over Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Dibba was one of four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who slipped to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in the league. Vince Cole and Essam Mostafa added 12 points apiece, while Rudi Williams had 10 points. Freshman forward Norchad Omier had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas State, which improved to 14-6 and 5-2 in the Sun Belt.

Coastal scored seven consecutive points to take a 64-60 lead with 3:11 remaining but scored only two more points the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Caleb Fields hit a pair of three-pointers in an 11-0 run for the Red Wolves, that put them in front, 71-64 with just :38 second remaining. Fields finished with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. He was one of four players in double figures for Arkansas State. Neither team led by more than seven points until the final minute. There were 18 lead changes and 10 ties in the game.

Dibba was the key for Coastal’s early seven-point lead, its largest of the game, at 18-11, and its 35-33 advantage at halftime. The junior catalyst repeatedly drove the lane for layups. He had five points in the Chants’ 8-0 run that resulted in their seven-point lead and he scored CCU’s last six points of the period on driving layups as well, giving him 11 in the period without a missed shot. Cole added 10 points in the period, while Omier had 10 for the Red Wolves.

Cole got just two more points in the second half, but Mostafa picked up the slack, hitting for eight of his 12 points in the second period. The 6’10” center also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to record his tenth double-double of the season. Dibba grabbed eight rebounds in a brilliante all-around game, with four assists and 7-for-8 shooting.

Dibba also hit for two of Coastal’s 10 three-pointers, but Arkansas State countered by making 11 three-pointers, including three of them in the final 2:25. Coastal shot 24-of-63 from the field (38 percent), while Arkansas State shot a solid 51 percent (28-for-55). The Chanticleers held a 38-32 advantage in rebounding.

The Chanticleers will be on the road next week with two games in Texas; at UT Arlington (Thursday) and at Texas State (Saturday) before coming back to the HTC Center for four consecutive home games in mid-February.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics