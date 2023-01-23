CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje scored a game-high 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Coastal Carolina dropped a 74-70 decision to Chicago State in a non-conference game Monday night at the HTC Center, snapping a two-game winning streak for the Chants.

Uduje, a 6’5” sophomore who has hit for 25 or more points in each of the last three games, was helped by 6’9” junior big man Essam Mostafa, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds to collect his 14th double-double of the season, and sophomore Kylan Blackmon, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half. The loss leaves Coastal at 10-10 overall.

Wesley Cardet, a 6’6” sophomore who averages 16 points a game, led Chicago State with 21 points, all in the first half, while Weaver added 17 to help the Cougars better their record to 5-16 on the season.

“They are a better team than people think, and I was worried to death about this game,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “We didn’t have our legs after three games in five days, but we lost this on rebounds and defense, and there is no excuse for that. I am very disappointed, but all you can do is throw this one in the trash can and move on.”

Coastal will face James Madison for an away game Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. ET, before returning home to host Old Dominion on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. ET.