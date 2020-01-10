CCU men go cold in the 2nd half, fall at Texas State, 78-66

SAN MARCOS, Texas – DeVante’ Jones scored 18 points and Keishawn Brewton added 16, but it was not enough for the Chants as they fell to Texas State 78-66.

It was a cold-shooting second half for CCU that doomed the Chants as they shot just 28 percent from the field, in falling to 10-7 on the season and 3-3 in the Sun Belt.

The Bobcats (9-8, 2-4 SBC) only shot 31 percent from the field in the second half, but completed their comeback by scoring 23 free throws in the second half alone, including their final 16 points of the game over the final six minutes of action.

Jones completed his sixth double-double of the year finishing the game with 10 rebounds as CCU out rebounded the Bobcats 40-36.

Nigel Pearson scored a game-high 29 points for Texas State, including the first nine points of the second half as Texas State made their run to get back into the game.

Isaiah Small, Marlin Davis and Caleb Asberry each added 14 points for the home team.

Neither team finished the game shooting very well as CCU shot 42 percent for the game and Texas State shot 40 percent. The Chants made eight of their 24 three’s (33%), while Texas State hit seven-of-21 for 33 percent, as well.

The difference in scoring came at the free throw line where the Bobcats hit 29-of-39 and CCU only managed 14 free throws making eight.

CCU carried a 43-34 lead into the locker room at halftime as Jones and Brewton scored 12 points each. The Chants shot 57 percent from the field and hit eight of their 13 three-point attempts.

Pearson led the way for Texas State with 13 points as the home-standing Bobcats shot 50 percent from the field, including hitting four-of-eight from long range.

CCU will continue its Texas swing with a game at Texas Arlington, Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m (CT).

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics