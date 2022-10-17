NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball student-athlete Essam Mostafa was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt second team.
Last season, Mostafa played in 33 games and averaged 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also had a team-high 13 double-doubles on the season.
Over his two-year career, Mostafa has scored 745 points and grabbed 542 rebounds. He is 255 points shy of becoming the 23rd player in Coastal Carolina men’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points.
The Chanticleers were picked to finish eighth in the preseason coaches poll.
CCU’s season will begin Monday, Nov. 7, with St. Mary’s (Md.) visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Louisiana – 190 (10)
2. Texas State – 162 (1)
3. South Alabama – 150 (1)
4. James Madison – 149 (1)
5. Georgia State – 127 (1)
6. Marshall – 122
7. App State – 120
8. Coastal Carolina – 100
9. Old Dominion – 93
10. Troy – 76
11. Georgia Southern – 69
12. Arkansas State – 48
13. Southern Miss – 34
14. ULM – 30
2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan Brown, Louisiana (Jr., F, Roseville, Calif.)
2022-23 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference
First Team
Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Mason Harrell, Texas State
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Vado Morse, James Madison
Kevin Samuel, South Alabama
Second Team
Donovan Gregory, App State
Felipe Haase, Southern Miss
Kobe Julien, Louisiana
Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina
Greg Parham II, South Alabama
Third Team
Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall
Caleb Fields, Arkansas State
Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM
Andrew Taylor, Marshall
Zay Williams, Troy
