NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball student-athlete Essam Mostafa was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt second team.



Last season, Mostafa played in 33 games and averaged 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also had a team-high 13 double-doubles on the season.



Over his two-year career, Mostafa has scored 745 points and grabbed 542 rebounds. He is 255 points shy of becoming the 23rd player in Coastal Carolina men’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points.



The Chanticleers were picked to finish eighth in the preseason coaches poll.



CCU’s season will begin Monday, Nov. 7, with St. Mary’s (Md.) visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.



2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Louisiana – 190 (10)

2. Texas State – 162 (1)

3. South Alabama – 150 (1)

4. James Madison – 149 (1)

5. Georgia State – 127 (1)

6. Marshall – 122

7. App State – 120

8. Coastal Carolina – 100

9. Old Dominion – 93

10. Troy – 76

11. Georgia Southern – 69

12. Arkansas State – 48

13. Southern Miss – 34

14. ULM – 30



2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (Jr., F, Roseville, Calif.)



2022-23 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference



First Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Vado Morse, James Madison

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama



Second Team

Donovan Gregory, App State

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss

Kobe Julien, Louisiana

Essam Mostafa , Coastal Carolina

Greg Parham II, South Alabama



Third Team

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State

Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM

Andrew Taylor, Marshall

Zay Williams, Troy