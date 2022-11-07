CONWAY, S.C. – Junior center Essam Mostafa scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Coastal Carolina scored an easy 97-43 victory over outmatched St. Mary’s College (Md.) Monday at the HTC Center. Newcomers Jamaru Brown and Linton Brown added 19 and 18 points respectively and returning starter Josh Uduje had 12.

Mostafa also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to earn the 22nd double-double of his career. Mostafa averaged 13 points and nine rebounds last season in leading the Chants to a 19-14 overall record.

“I thought we played pretty good,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis, now in his 16th season at the school. “Our board work was really good, and I think that’s going to be the strong point of our team. Jamaru made some big shots and I think Henry (Abraham) did a great job of distributing the ball. He really understands the game.” Abraham was credited with a game-high eight assists and had just three turnovers, something that caught the veteran coach’s eye.

St. Mary’s, an NCAA Division III team that had a 13-10 record a year ago, was led by Gary Grant, Micah Henry and Jordan Goodwin, who had eight points apiece.

The Chants finished hitting on 66 percent of their shots (37-56) and held a one-sided advantage on the boards, 47-32. They had eight players with points and 11 see action, including local product Jimmy Nichols, a 6’8” senior forward from Conway who played previously at VCU and Providence. Nichols scored nine points in 22 minutes of action.

Coastal returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when the Chanticleers host Methodist at the HTC Center.