CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University has finalized the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule, as the Chants will host 7 of the 12 contests, including 4 first-time opponents.

The 30-game season will begin with the Chanticleers hosting back-to-back games against first-time opponent St. Mary’s (Md.), on Nov. 7, followed by a game against Methodist on Nov. 11.

The Chants will hit the road for the first time for games at in-state rival USC Upstate on Nov. 18 and then a game at SEC member Missouri on Nov. 23.

CCU will host another first-time opponent in South Dakota on Nov. 26 and follow that up with another home game against UNCW on Nov. 30.

Another road trip will have the Chants facing in-state rivals in games at Winthrop on Dec. 3 and at Wofford on Dec. 6. The Chants defeated both teams last season in the HTC Center.

Regent will travel to Conway to face CCU on Dec. 10, followed by a return game at South Dakota on Dec. 14.

The Chants will host the College of Charleston on Dec. 19 before taking a few days off for Christmas break.

This season CCU will face a non-conference opponent during the conference season for the first time in several years. Another first-time opponent Chicago State will visit the Chants on Jan. 23.