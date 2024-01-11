Conway, S.C. – Braeden MacVicar, a 6’11” freshman who got his first start of the season, and junior center Jaland Whitehead, who came off the bench early, provided some bright spots for Coastal Carolina, but Appalachian State roared out to a big first half lead and coasted to an easy 70-45 win in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

MacVicar had six points and Whitehead hit for all eight of his points in the first half. The two big men combined to hit 6-of-12 from the field, but the rest of the team made just 12-of-45 (27 percent), as the Chants slipped to 4-11 overall and 1-3 in the league. Jacob Meyer, a 6’2” freshman guard, led Coastal with 13 points, but he was the only player in double figures.

“They are a very good defensive team, but we didn’t help our own cause,” said Coastal interim head coach Benny Moss. “We over-dribbled the ball and didn’t move it from side to side to beat their defense. Hopefully, we learn the lessons we need to learn from this and do a better job when we play them again next week.”

Coastal now has a quick turn-around in order to host Old Dominion at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, in the second game of a double-header. After that, the Chanticleers will be on the road next week for games at Georgia Southern and a return date at Appalachian State.