CCU men’s basketball finalizes 2021-2022 non-conference schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina men’s basketball head coach Cliff Ellis has finalized the non-conference portion of the 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule which has the Chants hosting seven of the 12 contests, playing two road games, and also tipping off for three neutral site games coming from the Bahamas.

The 30-game, 2021-22 season will begin with the Chanticleers hosting Ferrum on Nov. 9. That will be followed by the first road action of the season at UNCW on Nov. 18.

The Chants will then travel to Nassau where the Baha Mar Nassau Championship will play host to eight teams. CCU will open the tournament against Valparaiso on Nov. 22. Other possible CCU opponents include Toledo, Charlotte, Drexel, Tulane, Abilene Christian, and Jacksonville State. It’s the second time the Chants will play in the event, finishing third at the 2017-18 tournament.

Following their return, the Chants will host five consecutive games starting with South Carolina on Dec. 1. It will be the first meeting in Conway between the two programs as the four previous games have been in Columbia.

Long-time and former Big South rival Winthrop visits the HTC Center on Dec. 4, followed by games against Mercer (Dec. 6), Wofford (Dec. 12), and Methodist (Dec. 15).

CCU will travel to Middle Tennessee State on Dec. 19 and the final non-conference game will be at home against Emory and Henry on Jan. 2.

Check the website for updated times for each game.

The 2021-22 Coastal Carolina basketball tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets are $175 per seat. For fans interested in purchasing tickets, call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics