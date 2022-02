CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) -- A housing community that supports people who have autism and intellectual disabilities received a grant of $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act following Tuesday night's Horry County Council meeting.

Community members live streamed the council meeting on Tuesday, and eagerly waited to see if the funds would get passed. Once they heard the news, it was nothing but excitement for everyone who is part of the Oak Tree Farm Community and SOS Care.