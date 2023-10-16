NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 12th in the 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday afternoon.

CCU’s season will begin on Nov. 6, with Piedmont visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The 2023-24 Coastal Carolina basketball tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets are $135 per seat. For fans interested in purchasing tickets, call the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347 TIXX (8499), email at tickets@coastal.edu or go online at www.GoCCUSports.com/tickets.

2023-24 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

  1. James Madison (7) – 176 points
  2. App State (2) – 159 points
  3. Old Dominion (1) – 154 points
  4. Southern Miss – 148 points
  5. Louisiana (2) – 136 points
  6. South Alabama (2) – 129 points
  7. Marshall – 119 points
  8. Troy – 91 points
  9. Arkansas State – 84 points
  10. Texas State – 72 points
  11. Georgia State – 69 points
  12. Coastal Carolina – 59 points
  13. Georgia Southern – 42 points
  14. ULM – 32 points