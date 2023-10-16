NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 12th in the 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday afternoon.
CCU’s season will begin on Nov. 6, with Piedmont visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The 2023-24 Coastal Carolina basketball tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets are $135 per seat. For fans interested in purchasing tickets, call the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347 TIXX (8499), email at tickets@coastal.edu or go online at www.GoCCUSports.com/tickets.
2023-24 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
- James Madison (7) – 176 points
- App State (2) – 159 points
- Old Dominion (1) – 154 points
- Southern Miss – 148 points
- Louisiana (2) – 136 points
- South Alabama (2) – 129 points
- Marshall – 119 points
- Troy – 91 points
- Arkansas State – 84 points
- Texas State – 72 points
- Georgia State – 69 points
- Coastal Carolina – 59 points
- Georgia Southern – 42 points
- ULM – 32 points