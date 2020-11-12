CCU men’s basketball picked to finish in third in the Sun Belt east

Cliff Ellis and his Chanticleers were picked to finish in 3rd place in the Sun Belt East.

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division in the 2020-21 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll, announced by the league office today. The Chants were also chosen to finish sixth overall in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

The Chanticleers finished tied for eighth last season, but have three returning starters and will be bolstered by the return of Ebrima Dibba who was injured in the sixth game and missed the rest of the season.

Coastal picked up 86 points in the poll which trailed Georgia State (131 pts.) and South Alabama (98 pts.) in the East Division. Appalachian State (79 pts.), Georgia Southern (55 pts.), and Troy (22 pts.) make up the rest of the East Division.

Last year’s regular-season champion Little Rock was picked to win the West Division with 140 points. Louisiana (106 pts.), UTA (87 pts.), Arkansas State (49 pts.), Texas State (47 pts.), and ULM (35 pts.) fill in the West race.

Overall, the Chants were picked to finish sixth behind Little Rock, who received nine first-place votes, and Georgia State, who picked up one first-place vote. Louisiana picked up a first-place vote and was picked third with South Alabama fourth followed by UTA at fifth.

Behind the Chants are Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Texas State, ULM, and Troy.

2020-21 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

East Division – Points, First Place Votes in ()

Georgia State – 131 (1) South Alabama – 98 Coastal Carolina – 86 Appalachian State – 79 Georgia Southern – 55 Troy – 22

West Division – Points, First Place Votes in ()

Little Rock – 140 (9) Louisiana – 106 (1) UTA – 87 (1) Arkansas State – 49 Texas State – 47 ULM – 35

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics