PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball season came to an end with an 86-69 loss to Arkansas State Tuesday night in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship in Pensacola, FL.



Antonio Daye finished the game with 24 points, marking his fourth 20-point game in the Chants’ last five games. Essam Mostafa did not start but did see his first action in five games. The redshirt junior picked up a double-double with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. It was his 16th double-double of the season and the 37th of his career.

The Chanticleers finished the season 11-20, dropping 11 of their final 12 contests.



