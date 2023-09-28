CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has finalized the non-conference portion of the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule. The Chants will open the season with nine consecutive home games and will host 10 of the 11 non-conference contests, including three games in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational.



The 29-game season will begin with the Chanticleers hosting Piedmont on Nov. 6, followed by three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 16, 17, and 19. It will be the second time the Chants will play in the MBI, and CCU’s first round game will be a first-time opponent in Wichita State.



Following the MBI, the homestand will continue with CCU hosting N.C. Central (Nov. 26), USC Upstate (Nov. 29), Winthrop (Dec. 2), St. Andrews (Dec. 4) and Wofford (Dec. 9).



The Chants will hit the road for the first time in 2023-24 on Dec. 18 when they travel to Charleston, S.C., to take on the College of Charleston in the Chants’ only non-conference road game.



CCU will complete non-conference action on Dec. 21 when it hosts North Carolina A&T before taking a few days off for Christmas break.



The Chants will open conference action on Dec. 30 when they host Troy.