CCU men’s golf finishes 5th at the General Hackler Championship, Taylor 3rd as an individual

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Fifth-year senior Zack Taylor, the 2020 General Hackler Individual Champion, turned in a 54-hole score of 208, 6-under par, to place third overall and lead the Coastal Carolina men’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at the 2021 V1 Sports General Hackler Championship held at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

As a team, the Chanticleers carded rounds of 284, 292, and 295 to place in fifth overall at 871, +7, and in front of Kent State (874, +10), Indiana (876, +12), No. 35 Ole Miss (879, +15), East Tennessee State (879, +15), UNCG (890, +26), and five other teams.

No. 32 NC State won the event with a 54-hole tournament-low team score of 852, 12-under par. The Wolfpack finished in front of No. 28 North Florida (860, -4), No. 47 Louisville (863, -1), and No. 8 North Carolina (868, +4).

Leading the Chants again this week was Taylor, who finished the three-day event with a final-round 70, 2-under par, on Tuesday. His final 18 holes of play consisted of four birdies, two bogeys, and 12 pars. Over the three rounds of play, he turned in two eagles, 11 birdies, and 35 pars to card rounds of 71, 67, and 70 for a final score of 208, 8-under par, and a third-place finish.

Also finishing in the top 25 was fellow Chant States Fort with a 54-hole score of 220, +4. The fifth-year senior carded a final round 73, +1, to go along with his first two rounds of 69 and 78 to place in a tie for 25th overall. Over the home event, Fort totaled nine birdies and 34 pars in three rounds of play.

Finishing one stroke behind Fort in the CCU lineup was sophomore Seth Taylor at 221, +5. The second-year Chant registered rounds of 70, 75, and 76 to place in a tie for 29th overall. He posted 10 birdies over his 54 holes of play for the week.

Rounding out the lineup for CCU were juniors Brady Hinkle and Connor Newton with final rounds of 79, +7, and 76, +4, respectively. Hinkle placed 49th overall with a 54-hole score of 225, +9, with rounds of 74, 72, and 79, while Newton turned in scores of 77, 80, and 76 to finish in a tie for 77th at 233, +17.

Playing as an individual in his first tournament as a Chant, Jorgen Viken was consistent, recording rounds of 74, 74, and 73 to place in a tie for 29th overall at 221, +5.

Also playing as individuals were Chants Tyler Gray, who finished the three rounds of play in a tie for 44th overall with a score of 224, +44 (72-77-75), and Viktor Olund who placed in a tie for 49th at 225, +9 (67-83-75).

CCU’s Gavin Noble ended the tournament in a tie for 58th overall at 227, +11 (76-75-76), while Garrett Cooper finished in a tie for 68th at 230, +14 (74-73-83). Fellow Chant Holden Grigg placed in a tie for 73rd at 232, +16 (74-79-79).

The Chanticleers will be back in action in one week at the ECU Intercollegiate held at the Brook Valley Country Club in Greenville, N.C.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics