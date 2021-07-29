CCU men’s golf releases full 2021-2022 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head men’s golf coach Jim Garren is excited to announce the Chanticleers’ 2021-22 schedule, which includes 10 tournaments over nine states and the annual General Hackler Championship at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in March.

“We are excited to announce our 2021-22 schedule. It’s going to be a demanding slate both in terms of competition and golf courses. We are going up north, out west, and of course down here in the South,” commented Garren. “We have four new events that we haven’t been to before in the Tavistock Collegiate, Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, Desert Mountain, and Lewis Chitengwa.”

The Chants will tee-off the fall season at the highly-touted Badger Invitational hosted by Wisconsin at the University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 26-28. CCU played in the Badger Invitational back in 2019-20, placing sixth out of 16 teams with a 54-hole team score of 864, even par.

CCU will continue its fall slate two weeks later on Oct. 10-12 at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate hosted by East Tennessee State at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges in Jonesborough, Tenn. Like the Badger Invitational, the Chants last played at the ETSU home event in 2019-20, shooting a 54-hole team score of 846, 18-under par, to place eighth overall on the team leaderboard. Coastal also finished sixth overall (847) in 2018-19 and tied for fifth overall (852) in 2017-18.

One week later, the Chants will make their debut at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational co-hosted by UCF and West Virginia at the Isleworth Country Club in Windemere, Fla., on Oct. 17-19.

Coach Garren’s squad will then conclude the 2021 fall slate at the world-renowned Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach, Calif., Nov. 8-10 at the Saint Mary’s Invitational. Hosted by Saint Mary’s, the Chants finished in a tie for ninth overall in the 2019 event with a 54-hole team score of 864, +12.

“It’ll be nice to open the season in Madison and then on to ETSU. Both are tournaments and golf courses we are familiar with,” continued Garren. “Next up is Tavistock which is an incredible field and an amazing venue in the Orlando area and of course closing our fall season out in Pebble Beach just like we did a couple of years ago. It is a really cool trip and going to play the West Coast teams in their part of the country will be challenging.”

The Chants will begin the spring season out west for not one, but two tournaments in back-to-back weeks. CCU will host the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at the Reflection Bay Golf Club on Feb. 28-March 2 in Henderson, Nev., before turning right around to compete in the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate hosted by Michigan on March 5-6 at the Desert Mountain Golf Club Outlaw Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Coastal’s annual General Hackler Championship will take place once again at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the eighth straight year and the 21st consecutive year overall having started in 2002. The two-day, 54-hole home event, will again bring highly-ranked programs from all around the nation to the Grand Strand for competition on March 13-14.

After playing in three tournaments over three weeks, the Chants will have a little break before returning to the links on March 27-28 at The Hayt hosted by North Florida at the Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Outside of the 2020 spring season, in which the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chants have played at the North Florida event every year since 2005.

Three weeks later, Coastal will wrap up its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational hosted by Virginia at the Birdwood Golf Club in Charlottesville, Va., on April 11-12.

“The spring season also has a new vibe to it. We have partnered up with Reflection Bay Golf Club to host the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate and it should be a very nice event. We will have a mixture of teams from the Sun Belt, Pac 12, Big 10, Big 12, and others,” Garren said. “Then we will drive down to Scottsdale and compete at Desert Mountain for the first time. Following up our Desert Swing we will come back to host the Hackler Championship. Coming off our best finish in over a decade last season and the field is once again stout this year. South Carolina and Virginia are back for the first time in a couple of years and Auburn will be a new addition this year. Then we go on to The Hayt for one of the best fields we will see all year before finally closing out at Virginia’s new event.”

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tournament will be held on April 24-27 at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark.

“No doubt this schedule is demanding, but I think we will be prepared. This is why the guys come to Coastal, to play anybody, anywhere, at any time. We’ve had to go thru these last two seasons with the COVID-19 pandemic with an extremely young team and with youth you have inexperience. But those guys are all a year older now and they have had to face some battles against some very old and experienced teams. At the same time, that young group learned how to win last year and we had the most wins this place has had in a long time,” Garren continued. “It’s going to be fun to see them compete now that they know what it’s like to get thru a full college golf season and they have the taste of winning. Looking forward to the ride, Chants Up!”

