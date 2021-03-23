CCU men’s golf wins the East Carolina Intercollegiate, Taylor wins individual title

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina fifth-year senior Zack Taylor recorded the team’s third individual tournament win this season and led the Chanticleers to the ECU Intercollegiate team title this week at the Brook Valley Country Club in Greenville, N.C.



The three individual tournament wins are the most for the men’s golf team in a single season since 2013-14 when Sebastian Soderberg (Insperity Augusta State Invitational), Andrew Dorn (General Hackler Championship), and Ben Wheeler (2014 Big South Championship) all recorded a tournament win.



Coastal shot rounds of 282, 292, and 291 to claim the team tournament title with a 54-hole team score of 865, +1. The win is the second team title for the Chants this season, as CCU won the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate in January.



The two team tournament wins mark the first time that the Chanticleers as a team have won two different tournaments in the same season since 2009-10.



The Chanticleers finished in front of Appalachian State (871, +7), Loyola (Md.) (879, +15), East Carolina (880, +16), and Maryland (880, +16), as well as eight other teams.



“There isn’t much to say other than that I’m super proud of the fight these guys showed out here today,” stated head coach Jim Garren . “We got absolutely boat-raced on the front nine and they just played beautiful big-time golf coming into the clubhouse on the back nine.”



Taylor became the third Chant to earn individual medalist honors this year, as he turned in three sub-par rounds of 70, 69, and 70 to shoot a 54-hole score of 209, 7-under par, and finish three strokes ahead of the runner up.



Over his final round of play, the Pennsylvania native bounced back from a double bogey on hole No. 3 to card five birdies over his final 15 holes of play. He finished the tournament with 14 birdies on his way to his second individual tournament championship as a Chant.



Posting an eighth-place finish with a 54-hole score of 218, +2, was junior Tyler Gray . Gray followed his first two rounds of 71 and 74 on Monday with a final round 73, +1, to earn his third top-15 finish of the season. He was consistent for most of the tournament, totaling eight birdies and 38 pars over his three rounds of play.



Fifth-year senior States Fort continued his strong play this spring with another top-15 place finish, as he carded rounds of 72, 73, and 74 to finish his week in a tie for 15th-place at 219, +3. He finished his two days of play with seven birdies and 39 pars overall.



Rounding out the lineup for the Chants was Jorgen Viken in 26th-place at 222, +6, and Seth Taylor in 37th at 225, +9.



Viken shot rounds of 69, 77, and 76 at the two-day event, posting six birdies, 12 bogeys, and 36 pars overall in just his second tournament of the season. Taylor finished the tournament with rounds of 75, 76, and 74, which included eight birdies, 13 bogeys, two double bogeys, and 31 pars.



Playing as an individual, Viktor Olund finished in a tie for 26th overall with scores of 73, 74, and 75 for a 54-hole score of 222, +6.



Coastal will return to action in less than a week, as the Chants will head to the Sunshine state for The Hayt held at the Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on March 28-29.

