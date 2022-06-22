CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking has finalized the 2022 fall schedule. The Chanticleers play a total of 18 contests with eight of those at home.



Notably, the 2022 season will mark the start of Docking’s 25th season leading the Chants.



“We are delighted about our 2022 schedule for this fall. It is arguably the best schedule that we have ever had in my 24 years as a head coach,” Docking said. “Nine teams on our schedule were in the NCAA Division I Championship Tournament last year, and the newly reformed Sun Belt Conference will be one of the top two conferences in the country.”



“We hope to continue not only our quest to qualify for the NCAA Division I Tournament but also to compete and win the NCAA national championship,” Docking continued.



Nine teams will comprise Sun Belt men’s soccer this season, as three of the newest SBC members (as of July 1) James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion will join full-time conference members Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State. In addition, Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia will compete as members for men’s soccer only.



The Chants will face seven teams that were ranked or receiving votes in the final 2021 United Soccer Coaches (USC) poll at the end of last season in West Virginia (No. 8), Kentucky (No. 11), Marshall (No. 15), Wake Forest (No. 17), Campbell (RV), Charlotte (RV), and Georgia State (RV).

CCU FALL 2022 Schedule:

August 14 vs. Wake Forest – 6pm (Exhibition)

August 20 vs. NC State – 7pm (Exhibition)

August 25 vs. USC Upstate – 7pm

August 28 at William & Mary – 5pm

September 2 at UNC-Greensboro – 7pm

September 5 at Campbell – 7pm

September 11 vs. High Point – 7pm

September 16 at West Virginia – 7pm

September 21 at Charlotte – 6pm

September 25 at Furman – 2pm

September 30 vs. Marshall – 7pm – Sun Belt

October 7 at Georgia State – 7pm – Sun Belt

October 14 vs. South Carolina – 7pm – Sun Belt

October 19 at Kentucky – 7pm – Sun Belt

October 23 vs. Old Dominion -7pm – Sun Belt

October 28 at James Madison – 7pm – Sun Belt

November 1 vs. Georgia Southern – 7pm – Sun Belt





