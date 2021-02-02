CCU men’s soccer announces spring schedule, will play in NCAA tournament in April

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team has finalized its 2021 spring schedule which will see the Chants play eight contests with seven of those being played at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

The Chants’ will play all seven home contests consecutive beginning with a Saturday, Feb. 20 contest against West Virginia at noon ET. The Chants will then host Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 and Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

The 2020 Sun Belt Champions will play in-state rival College of Charleston on Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a Saturday, March 20 date with Lipscomb at 2 p.m. ET.

CCU will end its streak of seven consecutive matches as Charlotte will come to Conway on Tuesday, March 30 for a 5 p.m. ET kick followed by the final home game against UNC Wilmington on Saturday, April 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

Coastal will end the season with a return game to the College of Charleston on Sunday, April 11 at 6 p.m. ET.

With Coastal’s win of the Sun Belt Conference championship this past fall, the Chants received the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 when CCU will find out their opening round opponent and location.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics