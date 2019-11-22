CCU Men’s Soccer defeats N.C. State 3-2 in OT to begin NCAA tournament

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina junior guard Keishawn Brewton scored a game-high 22 points and fellow sophomore Ebrima Dibba added a career-high 19 points as the Chanticleers pulled away for a 79-57 win over previously unbeaten Utah in a quarterfinal game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational Thursday night at the HTC Center.

The win was Coastal's first-ever over a Pac-12 team (1-1), a Utah squad that had wins over Nevada and Minnesota in this early season. Coastal improved to 3-2 on the year while the Utes slipped to 3-1.

Coastal, which led by as many as 23 points in the final minutes, also got double-figure scoring from DeVante Jones and Garrick Green, who had 16 and 12 points, respectively. Brewton had 15 of his points in the second half, and Jones, who played sparingly in the first half due to picking up two quick fouls, had 13 of his points after the break.

"This was a huge win for Coastal Carolina. Our defense did a great job and the offense was wonderful," said head coach Cliff Ellis. "This was one of the best games Dibba has played for us, on both sides of the floor. We weren't expected to win, but we did, and now we will face a nationally-ranked Baylor team."

Brewton hit a three-pointer to cap a 19-6 Coastal run, giving the Chanticleers an early 23-12 advantage in the first half. Coastal then hung on to a slim lead the rest of the first half before Brewton again hit a three-pointer to close the period, putting Coastal in front 36-30 at the break. The Chanticleers got 10 points apiece from Dibba and Green in the half. It was the first time this season that Utah trailed at the break.

Sophomore Timmy Allen led the Utes with 15 points, but he hit for only two in the second half as Dibba held him to just 1-of-4 shooting in the final 20 minutes.

In typical fashion, Brewton was on the mark from long range, hitting a career-high six three-pointers (nine attempts), while as a team Coastal hit 11-of-24 three-pointers on the night. Dibba hit his only trey and was 7-of-11 from the field, helping the Chants shoot 45 percent from the field (29-of-64) for the contest.

In contrast, Utah made only 19-of-57 field goals and went without a bucket over the final 5:43 of the second half.

The rebounds were almost even, despite Utah playing two 7-footers. Sophomore reserve Isaac Hippolyte led the Chanticleers with eight rebounds, while Dibba grabbed seven misses. Dibba also led the team with four assists.

Coastal now advances in the winner's bracket to face No. 24 Baylor at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. The other winner's bracket matchup pits No. 17 Villanova against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics