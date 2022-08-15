NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina men’s soccer forward Alvaro Garcia-Pascual was named to the 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt team, while the Chanticleers were picked to finish 5th in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches poll.

West Virginia (75 points) garnered five first-place votes and was picked to finish first in the preseason poll. South Carolina Gamecocks were selected to finish in 4th place, just ahead of CCU.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Kentucky (Sr., F – Jessheim, Norway)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Luis Grassow, Kentucky (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team*

Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, Coastal Carolina (So., F – Benalmadena, Spain)

Luca Erhardt, James Madison (RS Sr., F – Offenbach, Germany)

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Kentucky (Sr., F – Jessheim, Norway)

Milo Yosef, Marshall (RS Sr., F – Aachen, Germany)

Ross Finnie, Georgia State (Sr., M – Carnoustie, Scotland)

Rodrigo Robles, James Madison (RS Jr., M – Burgos, Spain)

Vinicius Fernandes, Marshall (Gr., M – Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Luis Grassow, Kentucky (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

Robert Screen, Kentucky (5th Yr., D – Raleigh, N.C.)

Gabriel Alves, Marshall (Jr., D – Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Bjarne Thiesen, West Virginia (RS Jr., D – Kiel, Germany)

Oliver Semmle, Marshall (Gr., GK – Au Am Rhein, Germany)

* Team Expanded Due to Ties in Voting

2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. West Virginia – 75 (5)

2. Marshall – 72 (3)

3. Kentucky – 69 (1)

4. South Carolina – 41

T5. Coastal Carolina – 39

James Madison – 39

7. Georgia State – 35

8. Old Dominion – 20

9. Georgia Southern – 15



On Sunday, Aug. 14, Coastal battled No. 15 preseason nationally-ranked Wake Forest to a 1-1 draw at the CCU soccer stadium. The Chanticleers will close their exhibition schedule when they host NC State on Aug. 20.